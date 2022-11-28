Fishers get surprise encounter with killer whale pod in Whangārei Heads

Fishers diving for kina in Whangārei Heads had a surprise encounter with marine mammals almost as big as their boat – a killer whale pod.

According to a TikTok post on Sunday by Moses Kingi, the group was out fishing when a pod of killer whales surrounded their boat, near Peach Cove.

Shouts can be heard in the video as the orca are spotted, while one diver was still in the water. The diver was able to get up onto the rocks as the killer whale came closer.

“Went for a fish and dive today with the boys and they almost got munched by a pod of killer whales”, one of the video captions said.

Kingi, appearing on the AM Show, said he was emptying the kinas out when all of a sudden he heard shouting about a killer whale.

"They were young and in amongst the rocks, training and looking for [sting] rays."

There were around six or seven orcas in the pod, he estimated.

"I wasn't even paying attention. I was actually meant to be the lookout, so that would've been on me."

