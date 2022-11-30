Animal photo booth sorts predators from prey using artificial intelligence

New trial conservation technology, CritterPic, is sorting pests from prey using AI.

An animal photo booth is using artificial intelligence to detect small and hard to find species – sorting pests from prey.

CritterPic, a trademarked animal detection system, was developed by Kiwi pest control company Critter Solutions after they realised how time-consuming and labour-intensive finding small species was in the field.

Birds, mice, lizards, skinks and more have all taken their turn posing in the booth.

Five years into a trial, Dr Helen Blackie and Dr Kenji Irie, the brains behind the booth, said roll-out of the technology is planned for next year.

The booth is designed as a monitoring and surveillance tool, Blackie said, by using camera technology to take close-up photos of small species.

CRITTER PIC/Supplied The technology is also used in AI traps to decide which species is interacting with it and trigger if it’s a pest

The booth has been developed with AI technology, so as an animal walks into it, an image is sent in real-time to users, alerting them of species of interest – either pests or native threatened species.

The technology for the booth has been adapted into AI kill traps, so that the trap can make an in-the-moment decision on which species it is interacting with it and trigger the trap if it’s a pest, Blackie said.

“This ensures our native wildlife are safe whilst specifically targeting pests.”

As well as pest control, there are lots of lizards, frogs and invertebrates that can be difficult to find in New Zealand, so the technology helps to make assessments of these populations.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF After taking care of 50 critically endangered Kapitia skinks for five years, and growing their population to about 70, Auckland Zoo is releasing 42 of them back to their native habitat on the West Coast of the South Island.

While the photos taken make up the core of the technology, they also serve to engage conservation and community groups who log in and see the species they are detecting, Blackie said.

“The key is to make [AI] practical for long-life deployment and usage.

It helps in the move towards remote, real-time and automated detection and control of pest species, which has been seen as the ‘holy grail’ for many years, as it vastly improves our ability to detect and control pests over large areas.

Trials for the devices are shortly beginning on the Great Barrier Reef islands as a detection and surveillance tool for island biosecurity and conservation.