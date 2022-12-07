Waste-to-energy plant's new evidence rubbished by experts

Bioplant wants to build its pyrolysis plant next to the Feilding transfer station on Kawakawa Rd.

Experts have again rounded on evidence provided by a company wanting to build a waste-to-energy plant in Manawatū, with one saying it is the worst application for a permit they have seen.

But the company believes its plans are sound, even though some of its processes are based on a similar plant that was shut down after violating various regulations.

Bioplant Manawatū NZ Ltd​ wants to build a pyrolysis plant next to the Feilding transfer station.

The plant would purportedly turn rubbish into diesel, electricity and charcoal via the pyrolysis process.

The Ministry for the Environment defines pyrolysis as heating waste without exposure to oxygen, creating gas, liquid and solid material.

Opponents, including pyrolysis experts, are fighting to stop the plant, saying it clashes with environmental goals and will not perform as promised.

The consenting process has been extremely long, with a hearing in July ending with commissioners sending Bioplant away to get additional information.

Bioplant subsequently applied for more time to supply the information, which was opposed by various groups but ultimately granted.

While Bioplant’s experts believed their supplementary evidence put everything in place, others felt otherwise.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Opponents to the Bioplant application, pictured protesting outside a local government conference in July, say the plant is against waste minimisation efforts and will not work as promised.

Pyrolysis expert Dr Andrew Rollinson​ said Bioplant’s evidence was among some of the worst he had seen in a permit application.

Information was contradictory, design plans were based on implausible claims and the proposal deviated from best practice for waste disposal.

“My professional opinion is that no amount of mitigation measures and operational constraints could make the plant operate effectively and without adverse impact on its environment.”

Furthermore, Bioplant’s claims the plant would run on the energy it produced were at odds with the laws of thermodynamics, Rollinson said.

Parts of Bioplant’s application relies on prior experience at a plant in South Korea.

However, South Korean media reports showed that plant had its licence revoked in 2016 for violating various conditions – something Rollinson said was important.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ - MidCentral air quality expert Lou Wickham​ pointed out multiple issues with Bioplant’s latest statements.

There was no evidential basis for estimates of emissions from the plant and it failed to follow good practice techniques for assessing discharges to air.

“[Bioplant’s] assessment is not consistent with good practice and affords no certainty as to absence of adverse health effects.”

She was also concerned about the risk of fire and explosions caused by, for example, lithium batteries.

While one of Bioplant’s experts said the Feilding transfer station was responsible for removing hazardous waste, the station had no consent requiring it to remove hazardous wastes from actual waste given it operated primarily as a recycling centre.

There were also holes in Bioplant’s process diagram, which left Wickham unsure how the process would be self-sustaining enough to generate electricity.

Furthermore, Bioplant mixed up information provided by Manawatū District Council about the amount of waste the district created each day.

The amount of waste purported to be pyrolysis each day, 38 tonnes, was double the 19 tonnes of urban and rural waste created in Manawatū each day, with the council estimating rural farm waste to be disposed of at source.

“I have no confidence in data provided by [Bioplant], or the assessment provided in support of the application.”

The commissioners have various options available, ranging from throwing out the consent application to calling for another hearing.