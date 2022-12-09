Drone spirals, crash-lands near popular Auckland bar after hitting bird

A drone has crash-landed outside an Auckland bar after hitting a gull. (File photo)

A drone has crash-landed outside a popular row of bars in Auckland after hitting a bird while filming.

A Stuff journalist at the scene saw the drone, which was flying above the water in the Wynyard Quarter, spiralling towards the venue, followed by a loud noise.

The drone was recovered at the scene and taken away by the operating company, who confirmed to Stuff that the drone had been hit by a gull.

As the drone was plummeting it was seen to be spiralling, with damage likely caused to one of the four rotors – destabilising the unmanned aircraft.

The drone landed outside Wynyard Pavilion, where staff and restaurant-goers confirmed they were unharmed.

The drone was believed to be an Inspire 2, which are made by DJI and retail for close to $5000.

An Eke Panuku spokesperson confirmed a drone crash had been reported to them - but nobody had been injured.

“The bird actually took the drone out as it was flying over the water.”

It landed on North Wharf, which is lined with bars and restaurants.