No-swim warnings still in place at Auckland beaches, days after storm

Mission Bay is one of the Auckland beaches affected by faecal contamination. (File photo)

‘Do not swim’ warnings are still in place at many Auckland beaches more than 48 hours after heavy rain led to faecal contamination.

Auckland Council's water quality monitoring system Safeswim issued “high risk” alerts for a raft of Auckland beaches over the weekend after wastewater overflows.

The affected areas included Mission Bay, St Heliers and Herne Bay.

Water quality models showed levels of faecal indicator bacteria breached national guidelines for swimming.

While some warnings had since been lifted, eight beaches still had ‘do not swim’ warnings on Tuesday morning – Mission Bay, Okahu Bay, Herne Bay, St Heliers, Point England, Te Tinana, St Mary's Bay and Home Bay.

Those would lift between 7pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday, according to the SafeSwim website.

A Watercare spokesperson said the type of rain Auckland had over the weekend – intense bursts of rain over a short period of time – could inundate the wastewater networks and cause overflows.

Warnings were typically lifted 48 hours after the event, which was commonplace around the world, she said.

“Over the next 20 years, we’ll be investing about $11 billion on wastewater improvement projects, many of which will help to prevent wastewater overflows.”

There were at-home steps the public could take to help prevent wastewater overflows, like making sure roof downpipes weren’t connected to wastewater gully traps.

They could also make sure gully traps were not raised off the ground as they were more susceptible to surface flooding and would inundate the wastewater network.

“Over the past few months we’ve been having a close look at the Mission Bay, Okahu Bay and St Heliers area, and have identified about 200 properties with drainage problems that need to be addressed,” she said.

“Every one of these homeowners who fixes their drainage is doing their bit to protect the beaches.”