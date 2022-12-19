400 Aucklanders hit with big water bills again, after earlier meter reading snafu

A staffing issue with the company charged with reading water meters meant about 400 Aucklanders were undercharged between July and September, making their November bills seem huge to account for the issue. (File photo)

Hundreds of Aucklanders slapped with unusually high water charges last month due to an earlier meter reading snafu have again been given big bills.

About 400 Hibiscus Coast residents, especially in the Tindalls Bay area, received huge water bills in November.

Those residents had been undercharged in previous months due to a “staffing issue” at ADR, the company contracted to read water meters.

Watercare’s head of retail operations Davy Suratsingh​​ said the high November bills were “catching up” and accurately reflected earlier water usage.

Gulf Harbour resident Derek Marshall’s​ November bill was $254, more than double what he usually paid.

A graph on his bill suggested his average daily usage was more than 1800 litres, compared to about 400 litres in October.

He is yet to pay the entire bill, but will do when he can afford it, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Bucket List - Stuff's easy tips on how to save water around your home.

Marshall was shocked again when he received a December bill for $159, based on an estimate reading of his water meter, which put his daily water use at an average of 1066L.

He didn’t think it was fair for the bill to be based on an estimate reading, given the previous month’s bill was higher to account for the erroneous low water meter readings earlier in the year.

“It is not fair hitting people with huge bills that were not our fault, right on Christmas and in a cost of living crisis.

“There was no apology or explanation with this month’s bill.”

Marshall’s bill was adjusted after he phoned Watercare and provided his actual meter reading. The new bill is yet to arrive.

He believed Watercare should have taken actual water meter readings for December’s bills to begin with, given the issue with November’s bill.

A Watercare spokesperson said residents had their water meters read every second month, with an estimate reading used in between.

“If we over- or under-estimate one month, it is corrected the following month when their meter is read.”

The spokesperson confirmed the December bills were likely to have been influenced by November’s higher “catch-up” bills.

“We are currently contacting customers impacted in this way to apologise, assuring them that, where appropriate, we will reissue their bills based on a meter reading.

“We [have now] put processes in place to ensure the remaining customers who were due to receive an estimate in December have their meters read. This will mean their bills will be based on their actual water use for the previous month.”

Residents who are concerned about their ability to pay their bills are asked to contact Watercare on 09 442 2222.