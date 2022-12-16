Venomous sea snake spotted on Auckland beach

Stuart McKenzie and his crew capture and relocate snakes in new National Geographic series Aussie Snake Wranglers.

A beach-goer got a shock on Tuesday when she spotted a venomous sea snake on Auckland’s popular Takapuna Beach.

It was the second sighting of this type of snake, believed to be a yellow-lipped banded sea krait, in a matter of months.

Rebecca Rush, the Department of Conversation (DOC) operations manager for Auckland said the beach-goer called DOC, and was told not handle the snake “as it is highly venomous”.

Following the call, a DOC ranger went to the beach “to monitor the snake and ensure no people or dogs got close until a trained handler could arrive”.

“[DOC] worked with Auckland Zoo to retrieve the snake safely from Takapuna Beach,” Rush said.

“It is now in the expert care of Auckland Zoo vets and reptile specialists.”

Sea snakes are “occasional” visitors to New Zealand, with a yellow-lipped sea krait being spotted swimming in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour just last month.

123RF Although snakes are not native to New Zealand, sea snakes technically are. (file photo)

Clinton Duffy, the Department of Conversation’s resident shark and sea reptile expert said although snakes in general were not native to Aotearoa, sea snakes technically were.

“They are considered a native species under the Wildlife Act 1953,” Duffy said.

“This is because they arrive here naturally from time to time on ocean currents rather than by human transportation.”

Because they are deemed a native species, Duffy warned it was “illegal to kill or harass a sea snake or possess one or any part of one without a permit”.

Department of Conservation/Supplied DOC's Clinton Duffy says there is currently no record of anyone being bitten by a sea snake in New Zealand.

In 2021, a man was sentenced to 50 hours community work and fined $750 for taking a yellow-belly sea snake from a beach in the Manawatū and sharing his slippery catch on TikTok.

Sea snakes and kraits are highly venomous but they are docile creatures, Duffy said.

“The teeth of a sea krait are at the very back of the mouth and the mouth is small, so it is difficult for them to bite a person,” Duffy said.

There is currently no record of anyone in New Zealand being bitten.

Supplied This type of sea snake was spotted swimming in the Auckland Viaduct in November.

“Overseas, it is uncommon that people are bitten, however they have been bitten attempting to remove sea snakes from fishing nets,” Duffy said.

“This is why we advise the public not to touch them.”

If you happen to spot a sea snake while frolicking on the beach this summer, you should call the DOC hotline on 0800 DOC HOT.

Rush said it’s important to “give the animal plenty of space”.

“If other people are in the area, advise them to keep well away from the animal and that DOC has been informed,” she said.