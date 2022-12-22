Splitsville for kiwi couples after move to the big city

Capital Kiwi project lead Paul Ward takes Stuff on a tour of kiwi country, in the hills around Wellington.

There may have been a few relationship break-ups, but the kiwi released into Wellington’s western hills last month are thriving.

Both pairs of North Island brown kiwi released on November 19 have parted ways, but all 11 birds are enjoying their new-found freedom roaming in the wild, says Paul Ward, Capital Kiwi Project’s founder and head.

“Both pairs released have split up, which isn’t surprising behaviour as they figure out their new territory and new home.

“They will be scoping out their home and establishing their territories. They may get back together, they may get new partners, but we won't know until they settle down to lay eggs.”

After four years in the planning 11 birds gifted by Ngāti Hinewai and the Ōtorohanga Kiwi House were released in Shepherd’s Gully on Terawhiti Station – it was intended to be 13, but one of a pair was pregnant.

Protocol maintains when a kiwi is hapu (pregnant) it cannot be moved.

Ward said the heavy and frequent rains since the release, while probably not great for us humans, have been a great way to welcome our birds back.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff North Island brown kiwi were released back into the south-west of Wellington in November.

“Worms will come up to the surface and the ground is softer for kiwi to get their beaks into, so there’s been plenty of food for them.”

The birds have abandoned the wooden boxes made for them up on the hill, preferring natural burrow sites under the skirts of a tree fern or underneath fallen macrocarpa.

“They prefer their handiwork to our craftsmanship. These birds have come from a captive environment. They’re probably having a poke around wondering where the fences are.”

Capital Kiwi staff have been out monitoring the birds since their release using yagi​ antennae to pick up signals from the transmitters attached to the kiwi’s legs.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Capital Kiwi project lead and founder Paul Ward with a stoat trap at Cape Terawhiti, the southwest corner of the trap network.

They are all roughly where they were released, which has made monitoring them more simple, said Ward.

One kiwi, by the name of Taina, has Grand Design plans under a huge fallen macrocarpa.

An impressive amount of earthmoving has gone into her cosy tiny home, Ward informed Capital Kiwi’s thousands of Facebook followers.

Another bird has found a new abode expertly camouflaged in the skirt of a tree fern.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Capital Kiwi ranger Jeff Hall with a burrow at the kiwi release site. The kiwi released in November have since found their own abodes.

Two of the boys – Nouveau and Hiwa – have been the most adventurous wandering about half a kilometre away with Hiwa even crossing a stream two metres across and a third of a metre deep, he said.

“He has probably done the kiwi version of a doggy-paddle. He’s probably scoping out some Kōura (freshwater crayfish) for Christmas dinner.”

Ward and his team will carry out health checks on the birds in mid-January.

All going well the next group of birds will be released in the area in autumn.

The project is the culmination of four years of effort by Capital Kiwi, the local Mākara community, conservation groups, public and private landowners, and mana whenua.

Around 250 birds will be released onto 23,000 hectares of mostly private land, stretching from Red Rocks in the south to west of Porirua, over the next six years.

The $4.5 million Capital Kiwi Project was funded by Predator Free 2050, Wellington Community Fund, Save the Kiwi, the Conservation Department and some supportive philanthropists.