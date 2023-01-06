Environment Court's first 'restricted litigant' avoids being restricted again

Earthworks at this Whanganui property is at the centre of a 15-year dispute between Adrian Page and Whanganui District Council.

A man who created an infamous piece of New Zealand legal history by becoming the Environment Court’s first restricted litigant has avoided once again being put on the naughty step.

But Adrian Neil Page​ has once again failed in what a judge says was a vexatious bid to avoid paying legal costs in a case stretching back to 2008.

Page and the Whanganui District Council have been in some kind of legal tie since the council issued him an abatement notice requiring him to stop earthworks and vegetation clearance at a property in October 2008.

Despite the notice, the council witnessed him continuing to do earthworks, leading it to get an enforcement order against Page.

Things escalated to the point of him going to a jury trial after charges were laid against him over the works.

Years of legal action through various courts about multiple adjacent matters, including Page trying to overturn an order making him bankrupt due to court costs he owed the council, led the council to successfully apply to make him a restricted litigant.

The order, made in 2018, prevented Page from launching proceedings in the Environment Court in relation to specific property for three years.

He was the first person to be made a restricted litigant, as the Environment Court only got the power to do so in 2016.

He has not kept out of trouble since the order was made, being sentenced to three months’ jail in November 2021 for repeatedly damaging Kāpiti wetlands.

Supplied Adrian Page was convicted of damaging wetlands on a Kāpiti property.

He was back filing paperwork in the Environment Court soon after his restriction ended, wanting a rehearing of the council’s application for an enforcement order.

According to an Environment Court decision released in December, Page’s application led Whanganui District Council to apply to the Environment Court to once again restrict him, this time for five years.

The council also wanted Page’s application struck out, saying it was vexatious and launched with the goal of maligning the council, its staff and members of the judiciary.

Judge Prudence Steven, KC​, struck out Page’s application and declined the council’s application to restrict page.

Page’s application was “lacking merit and credibility” and attempted to relitigate settled matters.

“Mr Page’s application is vexatious; discloses no relevant cause of action and it would be an abuse of process to allow the application to proceed any further.”

As for the council’s application, Page could only be restricted if he filed two proceedings about any matter which a judge found were totally without merit.

While the current proceeding counted, the judge decided only exceptional circumstances enabled her to rely on Page’s full litigation history.

While the council had been stuck in legal action with Page for more than a decade, putting a significant drain on its resources, Page had only lodged the one proceeding since the last restriction expired, the judge said.