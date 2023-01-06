Toxic algae levels reach danger levels for swimmers in Hutt River

Toxic algae in Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River is at danger levels.

It may be lousy weather for swimming, but any swimmers and dogs are warned to stay out of Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River, with toxic algae reaching danger levels.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council has upgraded the risk level from “medium” to “high” with toxic algae in much of the river.

“Swimmers and people with dogs are strongly advised to avoid Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River from Māoribank Corner all the way down to Taitā Rock.”

In a post on Friday, the council warned about the risk to swimmers and dogs.

“There are high levels of toxic algae present in this area, including a large number of detached mats near river banks. So, dogs should be kept on leads away from the water, and swimmers should not enter the water in this area, particularly children.”

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF The Hutt River gets a health check every week, monitoring for E.coli, toxic algae and nutrients (first published April 2021)

Toxic algae is lethal to dogs. The council said the best way to avoid trouble is to keep dogs away from the river.

“Preventing your dogs from eating toxic algae is better than any treatment, so we advise that people avoid this area with their four-legged friends.”

Last week, Stuff reported that not all dog owners were getting the message about the risk algae poses to their pets.

Fishers should also stay out of the river.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A sign at Taitā Rock warns people to stay out of the river.

Other rivers listed as unsuitable for swimming include Ōtaki, Waikanae, Waingawa and Ruamāhanga.

A long list of beaches unsuitable for swimming includes Oriental Bay, Petone, Days Bay, Balaena Bay, Breaker Bay and Porirua Harbour.

For the latest updates on rivers and beaches go to lawa.org.nz/swim