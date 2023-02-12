Forget 'cute Mrs Tiggy-Winkle': Hedgehogs are much-loved, but they wreak havoc

Hedgehogs devour many native species, and can be more prolific than rats.

Hedgehogs devour many native species, and can be more prolific than rats. Yet they remain much-loved, fed and protected by some Kiwis, thwarting pest control efforts. Craig Hoyle reports.

Monique Jones never planned to have 16 hedgehogs living in her home in Auckland’s Royal Oak.

“It started off about seven or eight years ago, maybe more, when I found a hedgehog in my garden, sick, and I rang the national hedgehog coordinator in [Wellington’s] Petone, and she couldn’t find anyone to help look after it in my area,” says Jones.

“She helped me and guided me through looking after the very first one, and then once I knew what to do, I decided I would take any others that came in.”

Catrin Owen/Stuff Ringo is among the many hedgehogs nursed back to health by Monique Jones at her Royal Oak home.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Monique Jones's kitchen does double duty as a hedgehog hospital.

Jones is part of a small but ardent community of Kiwis who will do anything they can to support hedgehogs, including nursing them back to health and releasing them back into the wild.

“They’ve all got their own little personalities, and their own little traits,” she says. “They’re just so cute.”

At the other end of the country, Kaikōura local Ailsa Howard has a very different perspective. Howard runs a dotterel support programme and has seen firsthand the devastation that hedgehogs can wreak on nesting birds.

“They roar up and down the beach,” says Howard, who goes on to describe how a hedgehog wiped out a recent nest.

“After the three chicks hatched I came in the morning and I see that a hedgehog has been in the area, and there are three little wet puddles in the nest,” she says.

“That would be a great meal for a hedgehog.”

Supplied Ailsa Howard (left) and husband Ted are well-known for their conservation efforts in Kaikōura.

Howard believes in eliminating hedgehogs just as strongly as Jones does in saving them. Together, they represent opposite ends of a battle over whether there is any place for the mammals in Aotearoa.

Hedgehog history

The first pair of hedgehogs to arrive in New Zealand in 1869 met with a dubious reception from the Canterbury acclimatisation society, which was presented with the animals by Mr D. Robb.

The society, tasked with bringing in familiar British species, touted them as being “of invaluable service in keeping down the grub”, reported The Press at the time, but queried “whether the amount of good done by hedgehogs is counterbalanced by their partiality for eggs and young birds”.

Those early reservations went unheeded, and over the following decades dozens of hedgehogs were imported and quickly established themselves in the wild. Early settlers enthusiastically helped their spread, with railway guards dropping them off at stations across the South Island.

Banded Dotterel Project Kaikōura Footage from a night-vision camera shows a hedgehog raiding a banded dotterel nest on the beach in Kaikōura.

The prevalent belief amongst colonists was that hedgehogs would eat slugs and snails in domestic gardens, much as they did back home in Britain, explains wildlife biologist Chris Jones from Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research - the Crown Research Institute for land environment and biodiversity.

“It was like a smorgasbord,” says Jones (no connection to Auckland hedgehog rescuer Monique Jones), describing how early hedgehogs spread like wildfire without the cold winters and predators they contended with in the UK and Europe.

“They’ve got plentiful food, because most things live on the ground. Not only do they have invertebrates, which are their primary food, but they’ve also got ground-nesting birds, small lizards and other amphibians.

“It was paradise for them, and the controls on their numbers that are apparent in their native range were not here, so they just spread.”

By 1939 there were so many hedgehogs that they were gazetted as vermin, and a bounty of sixpence per snout was imposed. Over the following nine years bounties were paid on 53,600 snouts, and New Zealand Geographic reported it was “common to see a length of fence wire in the corner of a farmer’s shed threaded with salted hedgehog snouts awaiting a trip to town to cash them in”.

Hedgehogs spread like wildfire in Aotearoa, with plentiful food and no natural predators.

Not ‘cute Mrs Tiggy-Winkle’

“I’d like to make it clear that this is not ‘cute Mrs Tiggy-Winkle’ that we’re dealing with,” says Amelia Geary, referring to the popular Beatrix Potter children’s book character.

Geary’s a Forest & Bird regional conservation manager covering the Wellington and Horizons regions, and is well familiar with efforts to tackle hedgehogs.

“This is an abundant introduced pest with an appetite that can best be described as voracious. They’re found from the mountains to the sea and have virtually no predators,” she adds.

“As a result of their ‘Mrs Tiggy-Winkle’ perception they’re overlooked and underestimated as a pest, but the research speaks for itself in terms of the damage they can do.”

The numbers are bleak.

Hedgehogs can eat 160 grams of invertebrates per day, and one study in the Waitaki river basin found a single hedgehog with 283 native wētā legs in its stomach. It’s a figure often quoted by ecologists like Nick Foster from the Te Manahuna Aoraki Project (TMAP), which was launched in 2018 to protect the unique species and ecosystems of the upper Mackenzie Basin.

“If you divide that by six, that was 47 wētā just in a single 24-hour period,” says Foster, referring to the standard feeding cycle for an adult hedgehog.

“And if there’s 30 to 40 hedgehogs in every square kilometre, it’s a wonder that there are any bugs left at all. They’re putting tremendous pressure on invertebrate fauna.”

SUPPLIED/Te Manahuna Aoraki Nick Foster and Tom Goodman set up predator traps in the mountainous ranges of the Mackenzie Basin.

Foster’s seen the damage firsthand through his doctoral research tracking hedgehogs across the Mackenzie Basin. His findings show hedgehogs go much higher and further than previously thought, and will quite happily hibernate at very high alpine altitudes.

And, no surprise, they are voracious eaters.

“If you take a look at a hedgehog poo, it just sparkles with iridescent beetle shells,” says Foster.

“Just before Christmas every year in the basin we get this flush of bright green shiny beetles, and so you’ll be walking around, and you’ll see this hedgehog scat, and it will be almost like a Christmas ornament, full of these little beetle casings.”

Foster’s also particularly concerned about the impact on ground-nesting birds.

“The kakī, the black stilt, one of the rarest birds in New Zealand, has really poor nest success, and that’s because hedgehogs are running around in these riverbeds just munching up eggs,” he says.

Robyn Janes/Stuff Nick Foster with a motion-activated camera to track hedgehogs in Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park.

Urban impact

Hedgehog rescuer Peg Loague acknowledges her much-loved four-legged friends aren’t good for ground-nesting birds, but is adamant “they shouldn’t be made to be the universal baddie”.

Loague, who founded Taupō’s Hedgehog Haven rescue centre, thinks “they’re given a bad rep more than it needs to be”.

“A lot of people do actually love hedgehogs, in spite of what DOC and pest control may feel,” says Loague, who spent 17 years as the national president of SPCA NZ.

“My feeling is that in the urban garden they do more good than harm. There are also places out in the country where there aren't any skinks or ground-nesting birds or anything like that, where they’re not doing any harm either.”

That, says Forest & Bird’s Geary, is a circular argument, and “wildlife will thrive where there are no pests”.

“The irony is because there are hedgehogs, people say ‘oh, there isn’t anything here to protect’. But actually, if we took the hedgehogs out, the birds and the lizards would perhaps bounce back.”

Even in a highly urban environment like Tāmaki Makaurau, hedgehogs can still do a lot of damage, says Auckland University’s Margaret Stanley.

Stanley, an associate professor of biological sciences, oversaw a research project in 2017-2018 that tracked the diets of 51 hedgehogs across 10 urban parks such as Auckland Domain and Dingle Dell Reserve.

“We were really interested in what hedgehogs are up to in urban areas, because most of the research has been done in braided river beds and forest ecosystems,” says Stanley.

“But urban areas and cities still have quite a bit of biodiversity as well, and we know that there’s a lot of food out there for hedgehogs, so we were really interested in what was going on.

“As in the other ecosystems, the hedgehogs were certainly really getting stuck into invertebrates, insects, and soft-bodied things like slugs as well. But we even found that they had lizard remains and bird remains in their stomachs.”

Supplied Researchers used night-vision cameras to track the eating habits of hedgehogs in urban Auckland.

Stanley says it’s particularly concerning to observe the rate at which hedgehogs are consuming native insects.

“Invertebrates are so important for the ecosystem. We call them the little things that run the world,” she says.

“They do all the processes like decomposition, breaking down dead material, and letting the plants grow through those nutrients. I think insects are a little bit of a forgotten fauna, so we’re really worried about how much the hedgehogs are hoovering them up.”

Complicated messaging

Aotearoa has no national strategy for eliminating hedgehogs.

The Government’s much-vaunted Predator Free 2050 programme aims to wipe out mustelids, rats and possums - but hedgehogs are conspicuously absent from the list.

“Rats have a diet that overlaps quite a lot with hedgehogs, so we’re really worried that as we take away the rats, no-one’s worrying about the hedgehogs, and hedgehog numbers will increase,” says Stanley.

“We’re not really doing the invertebrates much good if we just take away the rats to be replaced by hedgehogs.”

Chris Jones, the Landcare biologist, says eradicating hedgehogs here is complicated by their national treasure status in Britain.

“There are conflicting values because a lot of our attitudes to species have been imported from Europe,” he says, “and the perception of hedgehogs is generally Eurocentric.”

“I read my kids Bob The Builder: Bob Saves The Hedgehogs 20 years ago, and grew up reading Enid Blyton and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle,” says Jones.

Beatrix Potter Museum Mrs Tiggy-Winkle is a much-loved children’s book character created by English author Beatrix Potter.

“I still see fluffy toy hedgehogs in shops, and my wife tells me off because I mutter at them. But it’s human values, and human values affect what we have social licence to do.”

Hedgehog messaging still seeps through from the UK, where they’re protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. There, they’ve suffered devastating losses in recent decades, and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society was launched in 1982 to try and arrest their decline.

It’s a difficult split screen with Aotearoa, where conservationists are trying to eliminate hedgehogs.

Here, in the absence of a national strategy, hedgehog eradication falls to regional authorities such as Auckland Council, which has been working to educate locals about the damage caused by hedgehogs.

“It’s something we’re quite conscious of actually,” says the council’s principal biosecurity advisor Imogen Bassett, describing the uphill battle against people who feed and rescue pests like hedgehogs.

“At the moment we’ve got a bit of an outreach programme starting. We just want to be getting the message out there about the issues that they pose, and making sure people are doing the right thing and not releasing hedgehogs into the natural environment.

“If you release a pest into the environment, that is a breach of the regional pest management plan.”

Bassett’s colleague Ben Paris, the council’s senior conservation advisor, says the predator-free movement “has just exploded in Tāmaki Makaurau over the last five or so years”.

“We’re able to give out traps via the targeted rate, and it’s been really interesting to see so many people engage with trapping, and sharing their trapping results, and sharing their bird life that they’re getting back in their urban backyards as well,” Paris says.

Craig Hoyle/Stuff A DOC 200 trap will work on most hedgehogs, although some mature male hogs are too large to fit.

Live hedgehogs should be euthanised quickly, although Paris cautions that it must be a humane kill.

“For urbanites, sometimes it’s better to just take it down to a local vet, and the vets can do it.”

The numbers, while encouraging, are also concerning: for instance in Franklin alone, Paris says, community volunteers are trapping around 120 hedgehogs during February-April, “which is when the young hedgehogs are wandering about”.

Hedgehog numbers are “massive” across New Zealand, explains Landcare’s Chris Jones.

“In one study over a 10-year period in the Tasman Valley, 50 Norway rats were caught, 139 weasels, 481 possums, 652 ferrets, 2500 stoats, 1500 cats, and 5813 hedgehogs.”

In another tally, around 400 hedgehogs were trapped over two years within a kilometre and a half of a dotterel nesting colony in Northland.

‘Hard choices’

While trapping and killing remains the most effective method of controlling hedgehogs, there are few approaches that target them specifically.

In urban environments they’re usually by-catch in rat programmes. The standard DOC 200 trap will work on most hedgehogs, although some mature male hogs are too large to fit through the trap’s entrance. The larger DOC 250 trap is avoided in urban areas as it runs the unpalatable risk of killing neighbourhood pets.

Away from cities, conservationists have more options for hedgehog control.

TMAP now uses the country’s only certified hedgehog detector dog - Zach, a mixed-breed 3-year-old dubbed Professor Zachariah Q Wigglebottom for his habit of going into an exuberant body wiggle when he finds his prey - and early results from the Mackenzie Basin are promising, says ecologist Nick Foster.

Mark Orton/Stuff Dog handler Adriana Theobold with Zach, the country's only certified hedgehog detector dog.

The team has run trials comparing dogs with thermal imaging and standard box traps to work out “which method got us the most hedgehogs, and dogs just blew us out of the water”.

“It’s quite funny actually, I was with the guy doing the thermal imaging, and he’d only just got his first one, and in the distance you could hear all this barking and barking,” recounts Foster.

“Every time the dog found one he would bark and bark, and he [the thermal imager] was saying ‘oh, I’m being outsmarted by a dog!’ So [Zach] really is an incredible tool.”

Adriana Theobald/Supplied Zach, New Zealand’s only certified hedgehog detection dog, indicates he has tracked down his quarry.

In Kaikōura, Ailsa Howard is employing more traditional methods to protect the dotterel colony.

“We don’t use cameras as a rule, because it’s not practical in an urban environment, just because of theft, but when we’re really interested, when we can see that we’ve got specific pressure, we’ll put a camera out,” she says.

“The rest of the time we use footprints. If you rake around the circumference of a nest nice and smoothly, you can actually see where the predator’s entered, where it’s exited, how it was drawn to the nest, and you can get something about the size of the animal by the depth of the footprints, and the size of the footprints.”

Howard grew up feeding hedgehogs with milk, and knows how cute they can be, but says as an animal lover she can’t stand by and watch them contribute to the extinction of native species.

“These are hard choices.”

TMAP’s Nick Foster says in the long-term, eradication will be far more effective than control.

“If you’re suppressing a population of hedgehogs it’s just constant killing. You’re constantly trapping, constantly poisoning, in perpetuity. Cost aside, it’s just killing, killing, killing.

“With eradication projects that aim to completely remove hedgehogs, if you do it once, and do it right, once they’re gone the killing stops.”

For now, the killing continues, but conservationists such as Auckland Council’s Imogen Bassett are keen to emphasise that the hedgehogs themselves - like other pests such as possums and wallabies - have done nothing wrong.

“All of these things are important treasured animals in the place that they come from,” says Bassett.

“It’s not that they’re inherently bad, they’re just in the wrong place.”