'Jaw-dropping' bioluminescent blue waves light up Auckland's Orewa beach

A local photographer captured bioluminescent waves at Orewa beach over the weekend.

Waves at a popular north Auckland beach were captured glowing blue over the weekend, in a stunning display of bioluminescence.

The glowing waves at Orewa beach were captured by Auckland photographer Grant Birley on Saturday night.

Birley said he hopped in his car and travelled to the beach about 10.30pm, along with his son, after seeing posts online about the blue waves coming in.

“As we arrived the biggest, bluest set of bioluminescent waves came in – it truly was jaw-dropping!

“They were very vibrant and vividly clear to the naked eye and we could see it before we even set foot on the sand.”

The glowing has been referred to as the ‘aurora of the seas’.

SUPPLIED/Hurinui Taueki Bioluminescent waves off Napier's coast on December 30, caused by algal bloom. Credit: Hurinui Taueki

It is caused by plankton in the water that light up due to a series of oxidation reactions set off by a catalyst called luciferase.

Not all forms of plankton glow, and those that do only glow sometimes.

They usually produce a blue or green light which is amplified by movement such as waves or if people wade through the water.

Birley said he’d been chasing and photographing instances of bioluminescence for a couple of years now.

Grant Birley/Supplied Many locals gathered at the beach on Saturday night to see the glowing waves.

The Orewa beach display was one of the better ones he’d seen.

“As the blue waves crashed you could hear shrieks of joy from the crowd of people who had gathered at the beach – several people were swimming amongst the waves too.

“It was pretty special and a great way to start 2023,” Birley said.