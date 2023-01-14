How old whalers traded in harpoons for binoculars in conservation effort

Peter and Ron Perano at the new lookout, 2006

Some remarkable history books get published in New Zealand each year, the sad thing is some fly completely under the media radar.

One recent one was Diary from the Lookout, put out by Carol Dawber’s River Press last October.

This well-illustrated book reflects poignantly back on the Cook Strait Humpback Whale Survey, conducted over 12 whale-watching winters between 2004 and 2015.

The survey, which attracted widespread media coverage at the time, was initiated by DOC after the Japanese government disputed our ‘lack of evidence’ against their proposal to resume humpback whaling in our part of the world.

The gathering of new information involved following the methodology of the old whalers exactly. When a humpback was spotted from the lookout, a radio call would be made to the chaser boat which would zoom out to tag and photograph every animal it could.

Key to the campaign was the recruitment of a group of former whalers who all jumped at the opportunity to work alongside DOC scientists and community volunteers at a lookout on the headland of Arapawa Island.

supplied Former whalers Peter Perano, Johnny and Tommy Norton and Joe Heberley spotting humpback whales for DOC, June 2004

Those old whalers, who had all worked at the Perano whaling station in the 1950s and 1960s, sure proved themselves by spotting whales way before anyone else.

As civilian scientists, they brought generations of skill and knowledge into the conservation effort. And perhaps most surprising is how enthusiastic they all were to be involved.

This book tells the ironic story of how harpoons were traded in for high-power binoculars, cameras and biopsy dart guns to identify and record whales on their migration journeys.

It's all happened here before, and well recorded it is too.

Tory Channel, Kura-te-au, that narrow, twisting passage connecting Queen Charlotte Sound with Cook Strait, was the birthplace of New Zealand’s shore whaling industry.

John ‘Jacky’ Guard was the first, setting up Te Awaiti Whaling Station in 1827.

For the next 137 years local families carried on the hunt every year between May and August, but none of them made the concerted effort of the Perano family who started their first whaling operation in 1911.

Their innovative and highly entrepreneurial approach saw the gradual introduction of lance bombs, the first speedboats in the country, later they even used spotter aircraft.

All well appreciated and recorded in our history.

With fresh memories and the latest science to draw on, this book reflects on the remarkable process which brought former whalers together with scientists, conservation workers and Sounds locals to become part of a dedicated and largely volunteer team.

supplied/Nelson Mail Whalers Joe Perano jnr, Joe Perano snr and Trevor Norton on Lookout Hill c1940s. Picton Museum and Historical Society photo

The book moves beyond the remembered whaling days to a fresh way forward.

Author Carol Dawber says; “The thing that was special for me was the fact that the old whalers asked me to tell their story for them – in their time, whaling was still an essential industry and they had lived for many years with the label of whale killers.

“They really wanted it known that now they were conservationists and were right behind efforts to save the species.”

Carol, who has spent the last 30 years as a professional writer of local history and biography, admits Diary from the Lookout was a labour of love for her. This was a personal investment in recording a story that needed telling.

A big highlight was the privilege of working with the old whalers, sharing their first-hand knowledge of a time that no one will ever experience again.

“They had been spotters, flensers and harpoon gunners in their day. They were all fifth-generation whalers and they knew more about whales than anyone will again,” she says.

They revived many of the old rituals, shouting “Thar she blows!” when a whale was spotted, carving notches in their chairs to claim each sighting, playing pranks on unsuspecting visitors and sharing stories of the old days.

Not all the old whalers are still alive, but I was surprised how many did get to participate.

Born in 1929, Peter August Perano was the son of Joe Perano junior and Constance ‘Connie’ nee Miller.

He shot his first whale at age 14, recalling it as a rite of passage event. Summers were all spent farming but as the winter arrived, the seasonal whaling families would turn up.

Leaving school at 15, Peter joined a chaser crew, starting with spotting up Lookout Hill. Later he became a pilot and, flying a Piper Apache cub out of Omaka airfield with his dad in the passenger seat as spotter, upped the ante, directing the Orca chaser crew to get 54 percent of the total catch at that time.

When Joe Heberley invited Peter to participate in the whale survey in 2004, the ex-whaler jumped at it, saying the experience was like jumping back through the years – he really enjoyed getting his trusty binoculars out again, in fact it became the highlight of his year.

In their retirement he and his wife Robyn had sailed the Pacific and been whale spotters for marine biologist Nan Hauser. Peter passed away in 2019.

supplied/Nelson Mail Lead researcher Nadine Bott in Tory Channel with biopsy dart gun, June 2007

Nadine Bott, co-author of the book, set up the research project in 2004 and led the survey as project leader for 12 years. Her father John Gibbs, also a fisheries scientist (with DOC in Taupo), was recruited in because of his commercial skipper’s ticket.

“He drove the chaser boat,” explains Nadine. “Which meant I was often working with him. It made the whole project very special for me.”

Nadine has since shifted with her husband to live in Golden Bay.

Overall, she still recalls how the project morphed through the years; “Quite without intention, it evolved into a project of much greater depth, involving science, education, community and family.

“And over the years, it captured the hearts of many people around the country.”