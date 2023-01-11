NZ waters among highest for temperature rises amid record ocean heat, study shows

Oceans around the world are continuing to warm to record levels, primarily due to the ever-increasing concentrations of greenhouse gasses, according to a new report.

Oceans around the world are continuing to warm to record levels for the fourth year in a row, primarily due to the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gasses, according to a new report.

Twenty-four academics and scientists from 16 institutes around the world contributed to the article that was published in the Advances in Atmospheric Sciences journal​.

Contributor Dr Kevin Trenberth said the temperature increases were not uniform around the world.

The Coral Sea, and north and south Pacific had experienced significantly greater warming.

“In the South Pacific, the Tasman Sea and the New Zealand region, sea temperatures have been very warm.”

The warming extended “quite some substantial distance” below the surface, Trenberth said, and had a knock-on effect on the weather.

“We’ve seen some of the consequences of that with all the rainfall we’ve been getting.”

Trenberth explained that warmer oceans meant the atmosphere could hold more moisture, and the increasing evaporation of warmer water into the atmosphere was eventually rained out through weather systems such as Cyclone Hale.

Brennan Thomas/Supplied The Tūranganui River was high in Gisborne on Wednesday morning after Cyclone Hale drenched the region overnight.

“As (the weather system) rains it out the extra heat gets released into the weather system, and it gives extra buoyancy.

“The weather system gets fuelled by the extra heat that has come out of the oceans.”

The report states that global climate change and increases in greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide are primary drivers of the increase in ocean temperatures.

“One of the biggest consequences this year has been the tremendous flooding in Pakistan. As the monsoon develops, it picks up extra moisture from the Arabian Sea and dumps it over Pakistan,” Trenberth said.

The Pakistan flooding killed more than 1700 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and covered as much as one-third of the country at one point, causing damage totalling more than US$30 billion, officials say.

Zahid Hussain/AP Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Sohbat Pur city, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Aug. 29, 2022.

Marine life is also expected to be impacted by rising sea temperatures, according to Trenberth.

“(Marine heatwaves) can completely change the phytoplankton and the zooplankton, that alters the fisheries,” he said.

Marine mammals such as otters, seals and birds can be impacted too, as food sources struggle.

It was also possible the rise in sea temperatures could contribute to increased shark sightings over the summer as they swam further south.

The global long-term ocean warming trend is so steady and robust that annual records continue to be set with each new year, the report reads.

“The warming has accelerated in recent decades, with a faster rate of warming evident since roughly 1990,” it says.

More than 90% of the excess heat accumulated in the climate system is deposited in the world’s oceans.

This comes as Niwa confirmed 2022 was New Zealand’s hottest year since meteorologists started to measure temperatures in 1909.

The record has fallen twice in two years, with also 2021 awarded the dubious title.