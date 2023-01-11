Rescue centre at capacity as Cyclone Hale downs and injures seabirds

Recent storms have added to an already busy summer at BirdCare Aotearoa.

A bird hospital in Auckland is at capacity as seabirds are downed and injured by Cyclone Hale – adding to an already busy summer.

BirdCare Aotearoa, a wild bird hospital and rehabilitation centre, has seen an influx of birds coming in, with 257 birds between the 3rd and 8th of January.

With Cyclone Hale rolling through the country, seabirds such as the grey-faced petrel are being buffeted by with wind, bruised and in need of help, experts say.

General Manager Dr Lynn Miller said the facility was incredibly busy at the moment, as storm-wrecked seabirds and orphaned chicks were being dropped off.

“The native nursery is now full, keeping our small, dedicated team even busier than usual.”

The fledgling birds brought in were a bit like teenage kids, Miller said, thrust into a world that they didn’t really know how to deal with.

Cyclone Hale brought torrential rain and flooding, which plunged parts of the North Island's east coast into a state of emergency.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff BirdCare Aotearoa has reached capacity, with 257 birds being admitted between the 3rd and 8th of January.

A big problem for the birds was losing their water proofing, Miller said, which could happen when they landed on the road and got oil on their feathers.

“Releasing a bird that is not waterproof is a recipe for disaster.”

The hospital was in need of funding or sponsors, she said, to help increase capacity and continue caring for thousands of rescued wild birds.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Each bird has a detailed patient sheet on their cage, letting workers and volunteers know how to best take care of them.

“Almost every bird is only here because they have got into trouble because of us, because of humans.

“Chicks require feeding and care constantly for 12 hours each day, with some of the smaller native birds requiring feeding as frequently as every 10 minutes.”

Information on how to help injured birds, or how to help the hospital, can be found here.