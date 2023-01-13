Whale stranded on West Auckland beach saved thanks to help from locals

Members of the public, along with Project Jonah and DOC staff, helped the stranded whale.

A whale has been successfully refloated by locals after becoming stranded at a remote West Auckland beach.

On Thursday evening, rescue group Project Jonah said it was called by a member of the public and told a whale had been stranded at Whatipū Beach.

The whale was a two-metre-long pygmy sperm whale, a spokesperson for Project Jonah said, and while a rescue team and local medic headed to the scene, members of the public were instructed to keep the whale cool and comfortable.

Pygmy sperm whales are much smaller than sperm whales, which can grow up to 20m long.

Pygmy sperm whales are not much larger than many dolphins, about 1.2m in length at birth and can grow to about 3.5m, with adults weighing about 400kg.

They are rarely seen at sea as they are believed to live offshore in deep water and are inconspicuous when they surface.

Project Jonah’s team and the Department of Conservation (DOC) arrived at the beach and did a health assessment of the whale, believed to be a young adult.

“After consulting with Massey University the decision was made to refloat the whale and with help from members of the public the whale was refloated at sunset and followed until last light.

”Thank you to all those who were involved and particularly the man who initially phoned and asked for help and followed the advice he received,” the spokesperson said.

Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover, who was at the scene of the rescue, said he was “really pleased” with the way the people who found the whale handled the situation.

”They helped keep the whale calm until we were able to get there and help them.”

Project Jonah said anyone who found a stranded whale or dolphin should call Project Jonah’s 24-hour phone service 0800 4 WHALE (0800 4 94253) or DOC on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).