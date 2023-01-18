Property owned by Auckland Council overgrown with noxious pest plant

Vines from moth plants can strangle and smother native plants. (File photo)

An Auckland Council-owned residential property has become overgrown with one of the region’s most harmful pest plants.

Several moth plants are growing on the property on Eastdale Rd in Avondale, which shares a fence with the Eastdale Reserve.

Moth plant is a noxious climbing vine which strangles and smothers whatever it climbs, frequently out-competing native plants.

It also leaks a milky white sap, which can irritate skin and cause dermatitis and trap monarch butterflies.

READ MORE:

* Southlanders may unwittingly be growing a noxious pest in their backyards

* Make more monarchs, stamp out moth plant and harvest herbs in the garden this week

* Public urged to rip out the invasive weed moth plant before seed pods ripen



The plant’s poisonous seeds grow in large pods that look similar to choko vegetables, which burst and distribute about 250-1000 seeds each.

The parachute-like seeds are blown by the wind, increasing the plant’s spread by about 20km.

It is illegal to sell and distribute moth plants. However, they are not subject to mandatory removal.

Alex Cairns/Stuff There are several moth plants growing on an empty residential property owned by Auckland Council in Avondale.

Auckland Council regularly asks members of the public to remove the moth plant’s seed pods. Schools and community groups often hold competitions to see who can gather and dispose of the most pods.

Avondale resident and member of volunteer group Society Totally Against Moth Plant (STAMP) Michelle, who did not want her surname published for safety reasons, said it was an “extensive” moth plant infestation on the council-owned property.

Vines from the plant had grown over the fence and become entwined with trees in the Eastdale Reserve.

Michelle believed the council needed to step up and remove the moth plant, given it was aware how problematic it could be.

Alex Cairns/Stuff The moth plant has grown over the fence and began to attach itself to trees in the neighbouring Eastdale Reserve.

The plants were flowering, meaning seed pods would soon grow and disperse seeds into the reserve, she said.

“We’ve got a big enough problem with moth plants in the community as it is.

“It’s extensive around Avondale. There’s a lot of people trying to manage it.”

Volunteers from STAMP spent a lot of time removing the plant and educating people about it.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF There's a battle in the war on pest plants under way on the mountain overlooking Te Aroha.

However, Michelle didn’t think it should be up to volunteers to help manage a council-owned property.

“You’d think they’d be all over it.”

Auckland Council manager of area operations, parks and community facilities Shane Hogg​ said the property was occupied by tenants until late 2022.

The tenants were responsible for maintaining the garden and records showed there were no issues when the property was last inspected in October.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Society Totally Against Moth Plants member Michelle fears the plants will soon disperse seeds into the Eastdale Reserve next door.

“It appears some moth plants have since grown on the property, no doubt at a faster rate than usual thanks to the higher-than-average rainfall we’ve seen in Auckland recently,” Hogg said.

“Now that we are aware of the issue, we are taking swift action to remove the plants, and have arranged for one of our contractors to visit the property this week to get the work under way.”

Moth plant seed pods can be thrown in the rubbish or taken to a waste transfer station. They should not be composted.

Anyone who sees moth plants or other pest plants at parks, beaches and other council facilities is asked to report it online so they can be removed in a timely manner.