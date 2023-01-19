Water quality warnings don't scare swimmers off in hot weather

Cousins Ollie Wright, left, and Kingston Wright float in the water at Horseshoe Bend Reserve at Tokomaru.

People appear to be more concerned with cooling off than the water quality at swimming holes in Manawatū this summer.

The water quality is measured by Horizons Regional Council, which monitors about 80 swim spots from November to April and posts the results on the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa website.

It measures the level of faecal indicator bacteria and potentially toxic algae in the water. The information is used to tell the public whether a site is suitable for swimming.

Sites are graded on a traffic light system, with green being suitable for swimming, orange for caution advised and red meaning unsuitable.

Many of the swimming holes in rivers and streams around Manawatū were unsuitable. Most spots on the Manawatū, Ōroua, Pohangina and Rangitīkei rivers were all red.

Spots around Woodville and Pahīatua were red too, except for Marima Domain near Mangamaire, which was green. The Ōhau River near Levin was clean.

Horseshoe Bend Reserve at Tokomaru had been red early in the week, but became suitable for swimming on Wednesday.

Stuff visited some of the sites and at Horsehoe Bend cousins Ollie Wright, 13, and Kingston Wright, 9, were among a handful of people swimming on Tuesday, with their grandmother Esther Kingi watching.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The water at Horseshoe Bend was cold but felt nice according to Ollie Wright, left, and Kingston Wright.

“They’re water rats, especially the 9-year-old,” Kingi said.

The family regularly went to Horseshoe Bend to cool off and Kingi had never heard of anyone having problems with the water.

“We just come to our spot. If it says it’s closed we double back.”

Ollie said the water was cold.

“Once you stay in there for a while it’s nice.”

One of the spots suitable for swimming was the Kahuterawa Stream at Kahuterawa Reserve, in the hills south of Palmerston North.

Cole Flutey and Sheryl Golder were there with Golder’s children Karleigh, 11, and Logan.

Flutey said they went there because it was a safe place to swim.

“We know the place, we swim all year around. We also go to Mangatainoka, when it gets low it’s a good one for swimming.”

Golder said they had been to Vinegar Hill near Hunterville recently and the water had been treacherous with high, brown water, but the Kahuterawa Stream water was clear.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Siblings Logan and Karleigh Golder in the clean water at Kahuterawa Reserve.

“It’s all coming from up the way, it gets filtered as it goes along.”

People were also swimming at Raumai Reserve.

Horizon’s environmental monitoring scientist and swim spot monitoring lead Kelly Le Quesne said the presence of faecal indicator bacteria at beaches and the E coli in rivers and streams suggested other pathogens harmful to humans could be present.

“Coming into contact with water where these organisms are present in sufficient quantities can lead to conditions such as gastroenteritis, respiratory illness and ear and skin infections.”

Council staff also assess algae and look for cliff hazards.

Le Quesne said people should always check their surroundings before entering the water and take other precautions including waiting 72 hours after heavy or prolonged rainfall, not entering the water if it smells or is an odd colour, supervising children and not swimming alone.

Horizons is offering school teachers and the public the chance to learn about the health of waterways through its Waiora stream education programme.

People can do water quality testing like the council does at events at Feilding’s Timona Park on the Ōroua River on Thursday, January 26 and the Whanganui River at Cherry Grove Domain in Taumarunui on Thursday, February 9, both from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.