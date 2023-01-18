Expert withdrawals support for pyrolysis plant due to unreliable data

Bioplant wants to build a waste-to-energy plant near Feilding’s transfer station, but the plant’s future is bogged down in a protracted resource consent process.

A bid to operate a waste-to-energy plant in Feilding has been dealt a blow with a key expert withdrawing his support for resource consent.

Additional technical information submitted by Bioplant Manawatū NZ Ltd to commissioners considering its application to discharge to air from a pyrolysis plant, has been found wanting by a consultant to Horizons Regional Council, who has raised concerns with the accuracy and credibility of the data.

The withdrawal of support from chemical engineer Andrew Curtis has in turn led to two Horizons scientists backing up his assessment, submitting that there is still not enough information for a consent application to be considered.

Bioplant is seeking to build a plant next to Manawatū District Council’s transfer station on Kawakawa Rd​, in Feilding, claiming the plant will turn rubbish previously destined for landfill into diesel, electricity and charcoal through a process called pyrolysis.

The Ministry for the Environment defines pyrolysis as heating waste without exposure to oxygen to create gas, liquid and solid material.

Opponents say the plant will create environmental problems and is contrary to zero-waste goals.

A public hearing in July ended with commissioners requesting additional information, as much of the hearing involved Bioplant giving plan ideas that clashed with previously provided information.

Until this week, Curtis was confident the plant would not have a negative effect on the environment. A 2021 report he co-authored, based on Bioplant data and modelling, indicated the plant should not be able to be smelt outside its boundary, and its gas emissions would have no impact on the surrounding area.

But his supplementary report to the commissioners on Monday, having considered additional evidence from Bioplant consultants, found there was insufficient information and “fundamental errors” in modelling.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Residents demonstrate against the proposed waste-to-energy plant in Feilding in July. [File photo]

He said he could not be confident there would be no air quality effects from the plant’s discharges, and he could “no longer support the granting of an air discharge consent” based on the information presented to date.

While Curtis welcomed additional data that provided greater clarification to the process, there were too many unknowns, aspects of the new evidence “confused things even more”, and data inconsistencies and faulty modelling made it impossible to determine whether there would be off-site odour effects.

He also highlighted that no detail for an onsite wastewater treatment plant had yet been provided by anyone on Bioplant’s team.

For the commissioners to grant a resource consent, he flagged a number of further requirements, including the need for more comprehensive information from Bioplant and updated, credible air quality modelling.

New submissions from two Horizons environmental scientists, Maree Patterson and Harold Barnett, backed up his position.

Without Curtis being able to properly assess the plant’s impact, they were unable to support an air discharge consent.

The commissioners are still considering additional evidence and submissions, and chairman Mark St Clair has signalled they may reconvene hearings if necessary.

Bioplant representatives previously said they would not comment until the consent process was complete, while lobby group Feilding Against Incineration​ – who opposed the extension – has been contacted for comment.