Waste firm promises iwi $10m if its landfill poisons Auckland waterway

A contentious proposal to build a “mega” 26 million cubic metre landfill north of Auckland has made a significant step forward, securing the support of local mana whenua Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust.

In a memorandum released to Stuff, Waste Management has agreed to pay $10 million if the landfill should “threaten the integrity” of the nearby Hoteo River.

The river feeds into the Kaipara Harbour, and the possible poisoning of waterways should the landfill leak was a major concern discussed during lengthy resource consent hearings in 2020.

Ngāti Manuhiri has also been promised jobs for its people, input into kaitiaki projects and a role providing cultural induction for workforce in the construction of the landfill.

“As a result, Ngāti Manuhiri is now confident that the Hoteo Awa, their tupuna toka, and therefore their relationship to Kaipara Moana will be protected,” the memorandum said.

The news of the iwi’s support has come as a big shock to campaigners who have been working with the trust for years to oppose the landfill, taking the issue to the Environment Court.

Fight the Tip campaigner Michelle Carmichael said she was incredibly disappointed to have received a joint memorandum from the developer, Waste Management, and Ngāti Manuhiri.

“We haven't seen anything in this arrangement that changes our mind about the landfill. To us, it looks like a commercial decision by the trust.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Dome Valley lies between Warkworth and Wellsford and has been proposed as Auckland’s next big landfill site.

It is understood the arrangement includes conditions such as monitoring of the landfill and reparations to be paid by Waste Management if it should leak waste.

“By then it would already be too late. If you were putting the environment first I don’t see how you would come to this decision,” Carmichael said.

Ngāti Manuhiri is yet to officially comment on the arrangement, but was expected to release a statement later on Thursday.

Until now, the iwi has been one of the most vocal parties opposing the landfill. It paid for a billboard in Warkworth that said “Ngāti Manuhiri say no to landfill”.

Chairperson Mook Hohneck previously told a community meeting: “I want to make it clear that Ngāti Manuhiri completely oppose the tip. There’s no mitigation – it’s just in the wrong location.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Ngãti Manuhiri chairperson Mook Hohneck.

Hohneck also led campaigners who had travelled from all over Te Ika-a-Māui on a hikoi up Auckland’s Queen St to present a petition to then-Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

The proposed landfill was the subject of a lengthy resource consent hearing in 2020 during which there was widespread community opposition.

Commissioners ultimately granted Waste Management consent to build the landfill, but the project has been held up by an appeal made to the Environment Court by Ngāti Manuhiri and Fight the Tip.

The court case is ongoing and Carmichael said Fight the Tip would be pressing on without Ngāti Manuhiri. She said there was still a “strong case”.

Waste Management has been approached for comment.