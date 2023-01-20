Historic and 'incredibly long' corduroy road uncovered in Feilding wetlands

A 150-year-old corduroy road is revealed near Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park, after it was scoured out by floodwaters. It has since been covered to preserve its condition.

A historic treasure has been uncovered in wetlands near Feilding, but it must remain buried to ensure its protection.

A row of mātai logs, scoured out by recent floodwaters, are the remnants of a 150-year-old road at Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park.

The corduroy road, believed to be about 400m long, was an unexpected find, said park trustee Bessie Nicholls, when a section of it was scoured out by floodwaters in September and November.

Old maps determined the road had been built in about 1860 and was part of the main route between Awahuri and Feilding until the 1940s.

Stuff A lot plan from 1969 shows the closed road, with a present day photo below. The path of the road continued to be used by farmers.

By the 1970s it had been decommissioned and forgotten, becoming part of the surrounding farmland beside Awahuri Rd near the entry to Lees Rd.

Though the corduroy road’s crust had changed over time, the mātai log foundation had remained well-preserved, Nicholls said.

“When they were exposed they looked like fresh logs. That’s what we didn’t understand.

“It’s a true floating forest road like the Romans built with the logs running across ways. They still use the technology today in roading, that’s what’s fascinating ... We believe it’s still intact. It’s an incredibly long strip.”

However, once the heritage value of the site was realised, the exposed logs were again buried to avoid deterioration.

“We’re obliged to keep it covered, out of sunlight, deoxygenated. It’s the only way to preserve these mātai logs.

“They are wet, dark and out of oxygen under here. That’s why they have survived. They are in beautiful condition.”

Bessie Nicholls/Supplied The flooded paddock revealing a remnant of the district’s history.

Nicholls said it was important for the community to know of the road, but there was no practical or feasible way to both protect it and make it available to the public.

She had come across a section of corduroy road in the South Island, which had been preserved by being encased in perspex so people could walk above it.

But that project had cost $1.3 million and was for a much shorter section, only 30 to 40m.

“We just keep it out of sight, but make sure the knowledge is not lost. I think that’s the key to it.

“It became forgotten, and we must never forget that it’s there.”

Nicholls said she loved that the historic road had been uncovered but it was also a burden that made the trust’s wetlands project more challenging.

The trust is in the process of converting 3.5 hectares of grazing land back into scenic reserve wetlands to better manage water flow into the forest park downstream.

That involved recreating original water channels and pooling areas, and planting, to slow down floodwaters that damaged trees in the forest.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The corduroy road sits about 40 centimetres below the farm track, near Awahuri Rd. The 3.5 hectare property is being returned to wetlands by the Awahuri Forest Kitchener Park to better manage water flow into the park.

Nicholls said the paddock normally flooded once or twice a year and become boggy, but in the past 12 months it had flooded 13 times.

“It’s been inundated. Four of those have been significant velocity. The velocity from Makino [stream] has pushed Mangaone West [stream] back. It’s the velocity that does the damage, not the flooding.”

The corduroy road, for all its intrigue, was an impediment to managing the water flow.

“It’s a unique piece of New Zealand history, but a corduroy road is also not the best use of the land.”

Nicholls said the area, which was overrun with weeds, looked scruffy now and would do for the next couple of years, but transformation was coming.

It would become a scenic reserve open to the public within four to five years, and up to 50,000 plants would be introduced within five to seven years if funding came through.

From what she had been told by elderly locals, the old road to Feilding had been plagued by flooding, leading to its non-use and eventual closure.