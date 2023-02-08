Marine protection progress 'dismal', risks falling short of targets - Green MP

About 0.5% of New Zealand’s waters are protected marine habitats and Green MP Eugenie Sage says there has been “dismal” progress.

The way we select significant marine habitats for protection is “too narrow”, an MP says.

Greens fisheries spokesperson Eugenie Sage said the Government is falling short of its responsibility to protect and conserve the marine environment under the Fisheries Act.

The current process is “too narrow and dominated by Fisheries New Zealand”, and we need to think more holistically, Sage said.

But there is work going on around ecosystem importance, the Oceans and Fisheries Minister’s office says.

READ MORE:

* This Is How It Ends: Extinct within our lifetime, so why is it so hard to save some species?

* Government's vision to protect New Zealand's marine ecosystems and fisheries

* Trawl gear damages fragile coral reefs, so why is the Government sanctioning more hauls?



Sage said her particular concern is the lack of serious work to protect “habitats of significance to fisheries management” in keeping with a “holistic”, “ecosystem” based approach, she said.

The country’s progress to protect marine habitat thus far has been “dismal”, Sage says. Protections – like marine reserves or prohibitions of fishing certain species – in New Zealand’s exclusive economic zone only extend to cover about 0.5% of the country’s ocean area.

Sage would prefer an approach where marine environments were classified for protection based on more than simply their value to species’ ability to “breed and spawn”, she says.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff North Auckland iwi Ngāti Manuhiri is taking over the role of the Ministry for Primary Industries in policing fisheries in the Hauraki Gulf. Video first published October 22 2022.

This shortcoming is reflected in the Prime Minister’s Chief Science Advisor Dr Juliet Garrard’s report into the state of New Zealand’s commercial fisheries.

Part of the problem Sage says, is the way in which the body that oversees the management and development of the country’s fisheries has been seen to acquiesce to the requirements of commercial fishers.

“They [Fisheries NZ] have for decades forgotten that the act says utilisation involved conserving. It talks about sustainability. Allowing use while ensuring sustainability.

“Fisheries New Zealand say that they’re not an industry body, the Greens would say that they're a government agency that has been criticised for having been captured and overly influenced by the fishing industry.”

Supplied Eugenie Sage, Green Party spokesperson for fisheries, says more must be done to ensure habitats are adequately protected.

However, late last year Fisheries NZ took submissions about changes to the way “habitat of particular significance for fisheries management” are identified.

Sage did praise the agency for beginning the process but said: “Their guidelines say they will identify habitats of significance on the basis of productivity for fisheries”.

This neglects “broader issues such as ecological importance for other species or health and sustainability of marine ecosystems,” she says.

Set up to navigate the tension between ecosystem-based fisheries management and commercial interests, the Oceans Secretariat which includes officials from the Department of Conservation has also fallen prey to industry, Sage says.

“This appears once again to be a process dominated by Fisheries NZ and their utilisation approach rather than one that is more holistic and looks at the wider ecological significance of habitats.”

Hoiho (yellow eyed penguins), for instance are dependent on red cod which, Sage says, the relationship between has not been properly considered in fisheries management protocol.

REPUBLIC FILMS/Supplied The productivity of fisheries shouldn’t be the criteria for protecting habitats, Sage says (file photo).

In Montreal, in December last year, New Zealand became a signatory to the fifteenth Biodiversity Conference of the Parties’ Convention on Biodiversity. One of the requirements was a commitment to protecting 30% of coastal and marine areas by 2030, especially those of “particular importance for biodiversity and ecosystem functions and services”.

The Greens, Sage says this could be difficult to achieve if “fisheries productivity” is used as criteria to protect habitats.

Fisheries New Zealand are also being hamstrung by an “underinvestment” in fisheries research and scicence. The $22 million budget allocated towards those task hasn’t risen in “about a decade”, Sage says.

Expediting these changes, Sage says, will have a tangible impact on the health of marine environments and could go some way to preventing emergency closures and high profile cases of poor fishing practice.

A spokesperson for Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker said in a statement that work towards better recognising ecosystem importance is progressing.

“This work is progressing alongside other fisheries management and conservation management approaches that support holistic ecosystem-based management.”