Watch: Baby kererū enjoys a shower from its carers in viral video

A baby kererū makes sure no part of its body is missed while carers give it a shower. The video from BirdCare Aotearoa has gone viral.

A video of a rescued baby kererū being showered by its handlers has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by BirdCare Aotearoa and is clocking tens of thousands of views.

It starts with the chick lifting its wings to make sure its caretakers don’t miss a spot while spraying it.

The bird then rests on a towel before tucking into its favourite snack of peas.

READ MORE:

* Face-planting albatross in New Zealand shoots to global fame

* The mighty kererū: Does New Zealand have a new national bird?

* Kererū debate sows native seeds of division in Bird of the Year competition



“Now this put a huge smile on my face! Thanks for sharing,” wrote one Facebook user.

“That is so cute/funny! Definitely got you guys sorted for the ritual misting,” said another.

“Very spoilt bubba ... adorable,” commented a third user.

BirdCare Aotearoa, based in West Auckland's Green Bay, takes in sick, injured and orphaned wild birds.

Most of its patients are sprayed twice daily to help keep their feathers in good condition.

The organisation’s fundraising and development coordinator Kim Frakes said every time the kererū grew out new feathers, it wanted a gentle drench.

”All kererū are real characters. They have quite different personalities.

“It is common for kererū to like the spray, but it was quite extreme in the case of this young bird.”

Supplied/Stuff The kererū had a few minor scrapes, a liver issue, yeast in its crop, digestive upset, stress marks in its feathers and was dehydrated and skinny when it was brought to the centre.

The baby kererū was found sick and dehydrated on the ground in Swanson in November.

BirdCare Aotearoa’s general manager Dr Lynn Miller said the spoilt chick was quite ill when it was brought to the centre.

“The amount of care it received made it very comfortable with the nursing team.

“You can see that it had no inhibitions in lifting its wings. Honestly, what a cutie-pie.”

Supplied/Stuff Kererū are endemic native species that are only found in New Zealand.

“The nursing team tube fed the bird, gave it subcutaneous fluid therapy and milk thistle to support the liver, and medication for the yeast and diarrhoea.

“The bird responded well to treatment, and with the discovery of her favourite snack peas, it began to gain weight.”

After a final health checkup, the bird was transferred to Hūnua Bird Life on January 14.

“It will be transferred to an outdoor aviary in Hūnua, and then released, and will be provided with food every day for as long as it needs, which could be more than a year.

Supplied/Stuff The little chick grew into a big and beautiful young kererū during its two-month stay at the centre.

“This will ensure it has a smooth transition back into the wild.”

Dr Miller said the bird would not miss the spray in the wild.

“Birds in the wild bathe in the rain or ponds/puddles of water, including lifting their wings to get wet underneath, so this kererū will still be able to enjoy bathing when it is released.”

BirdCare Aotearoa plans to build a new, larger outdoor aviary for kererū rehabilitation as the number of birds being brought into the centre is increasing.

To donate, check out the following link: Donate - BirdCare Aotearoa.