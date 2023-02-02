Taranaki farmer loses appeal against record fine for illegal earthworks

A Taranaki farmer’s appeal against a record fine of $95,750 for illegally diverting a stream has been dismissed.

As well as having to pay the fine, the largest ever given out to an individual in the region, Inglewood farmer Colin Boyd must reinstate a tributary of the Mangatengehu Stream and fill in a diversion channel that had been dug.

Boyd's unconsented digging work involved reclamation of a 278-metre section of the Mangatengehu Stream on his Surrey Rd farm, in which riparian vegetation was removed, and part of the waterway drained.

In July 2022, in the New Plymouth District Court, Judge Melinda Dickey found Boyd guilty of four charges in relation to the work and said the earthworks had caused significant and long-term environmental damage.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki farmer's sentencing adjourned after facts disputed

* Taranaki property developer fined $48k for repeated dust discharges over exclusive neighbourhood

* Waikato farmer fined for illegal earthworks on stream bed



In October 2022 at sentencing Judge Dickey described Boyd as "highly reckless" in his approach to earthworks on his land.

Boyd was ordered to pay a fine of $78,750 for discharge and reclamation charges and $17,000 for the abatement notice charge.

Taranaki Regional Council As part of his sentencing, Colin Boyd will have to pay to fix the damage he caused on his Surrey Rd farm in Inglewood, or face further action. (Supplied image)

As part of enforcement orders granted by Judge Dickey, Boyd had to engage experts to develop a remediation plan by November 14.

In December Boyd appealed that decision largely on the grounds the judge failed to recognise the dominant cause of any effects noted was earlier drainage work they had undertaken – work that was not the subject of the prosecution.

He also argued the judge had not properly taken into account that the tributary was largely supplied by groundwater “that would not exhibit the biodiversity or have the same life supporting capacity” that it would have if it had been largely surface water flowing into the stream.

Justice Christine Grice dismissed the appeal, stating she did not consider the judge made any errors in her assessment of the environmental evidence and the appeal was dismissed.

In October last year, before the appeal, it was revealed the TRC had spent close to $200,000 prosecuting Boyd for his latest illegal earthworks.

In a statement at the time providing details of the legal costs of Boyd's latest prosecution, TRC resource management director Fred McLay said council had an "obligation to our community to enforce the legislation and rules that are in place to protect our environment".

The appeal was the latest in a series of environmental run-ins Boyd has had with the TRC.

Between 2009 and 2019, 17 abatement notices were issued against Boyd, along with six infringement notices.

In 2013, an enforcement order was granted against him to remediate illegal earthworks on his farm, for which he copped a conviction and a $60,000 fine.

The appeal outcome is to be presented to the member of the TRC’s operations and regulatory committee on Tuesday.