Volunteer's overnight vigil to protect dotterel chick from stalking cat

Waiheke locals have been taking turns to guard a dotterel chick on Onetangi beach, after a cat was spotted stalking the young bird.

Volunteers have been taking turns to fend off a stalking cat and uncontrolled dogs threatening a dotterel chick on a popular Waiheke beach.

Nicknamed “Stalky”, the chick hatched in the New Year on Onetangi Beach, a popular dog walking spot on the Hauraki Gulf island.

Gabrielle Young, of newly formed volunteer group Waiheke Dotterel Guardians, said when the chick hatched the group started patrolling the area on weekends when locals, visitors and their four-legged friends descend on the beach.

Dotterels/tūturiwhatu are one of Aotearoa’s endangered bird species, found in coastal areas.

READ MORE:

* Auckland men found guilty of intentionally sinking boat in protected area

* 'Total nesting failure' - disastrous breeding season for vulnerable Kaikōura birds

* Cricket games off as rare bird lays eggs on Waiheke High School pitch



Dogs are allowed off-leash between 5pm and 10am from December 1 to March 1 but should be off the beach between 10am and 5pm.

However, Young said the volunteers have seen plenty of people turning up with off-leash dogs during that time.

And last Saturday, a volunteer spoke to people who had both an off-lead dog and a cat at the beach.

Shelley Wood/Supplied A dotterel chick has been surviving against the odds on popular Onetangi Beach since early January 2023.

“The cat started stalking the chick,” Young said.

When asked to put their cat inside their nearby accommodation, the owners refused and asked for the bird to be moved.

Waiheke Dotterel Guardians member Sally Horwood volunteered to park up in her campervan and keep watch overnight.

“There were people down there right till dark and early morning too. I was lucky I didn’t get anything unpleasant to deal with, like the other dotterel guardians,” Horwood said, referring to abuse volunteers have received from some dog owners.

Shelley Wood/Supplied Volunteers are continuing to patrol the beach where the chick is growing.

By the end of the weekend, the cat and its owners had left, but Young is still worried.

”It will still just take one dog to chomp her or chomp a parent, and it won’t survive.”

Predators have already wiped out five out of six dotterel chicks at nearby Whakanewha Regional Park this season, she said.

“We got away two fledglings at Church Bay. But all the others disappeared,” Young said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Long-term Waiheke residents are finding it harder to cope with rising prices and a lack of affordable housing on the island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Group members suspect hedgehogs caught on a trail camera at Church Bay have eaten eggs there.

At Park Point, a king tide destroyed one nest and a chick that hatched from a nest that had been moved to safety has disappeared.

A nest on a field at Waiheke High School has also been unsuccessful, she said.

Young puts the Onetangi chick’s survival down to the skill of its parents.

“They start making alarm calls when a dog is coming. Lots of people say, ‘My dog doesn’t chase birds,’ but they see them as a predator regardless.”

Both Young and Horwood said conversations will be had with Auckland Council about dog control.

Animal Management manager Elly Waitoa said staff have patrolled the beach, but only about eight times since December 1.

Officers stationed on the mainland have attended Waiheke call-outs since the local officer resigned in October. It has taken a while to fill the position, partly due to a shortage of rental accommodation on the island, Waitoa said.

Young, Horwood and the other volunteers have an anxious wait until the dotterel chick fledges.

“If we get it away, it will be a little miracle,” Horwood said.