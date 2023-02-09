'Hundreds upon hundreds' of little fish found dead in Auckland estuary

Hundreds of dead fish have been found in an estuary near Karepiro Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is investigating after “hundreds upon hundreds” of dead and dying fish were found in an Auckland estuary.

Lucas Heights resident Anatole Sergejew​ was walking along the beach at Karepiro Bay near Ōkura on the North Shore on Tuesday when he noticed the dead fish.

Hundreds of small, silver fish were “clustered” near the edge of a small stream and were slowly being washed out to sea.

“Most of the fish were dead, there were a few that were kicking, swimming in circles and things, obviously about to die,” Sergejew said.

“It’s not natural.”

Sergejew didn’t know what had killed the fish, as nothing seemed amiss with the water quality of the stream or sea.

Anatole Sergejew/Supplied MPI sent a fishery officer to Karepiro Bay after a query from Stuff about the dead fish.

“There was nothing obviously wrong. There was no particular discolouration.”

He wondered if they had been impacted by recent flooding and wastewater overflows in Auckland due to record rainfall last week.

“Someone needs to pick up some of those fish and try to figure out where killed them.”

Should foul play be involved, Sergejew hoped those responsible would be held to account.

MPI district team leader for North Harbour and fisheries compliance Glen Blackwell​ said a fishery officer had been sent to the area to investigate on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPI on 0800 47 62 24 or at ncc@mpi.govt.nz