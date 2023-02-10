Patricia the pāteke on her way to clean bill of health after suspected botulism

Patricia the pāteke was found in a bad way at Auckland's Omaha Wastewater Treatment Plant.

A rare native duck is on her way to a clean bill of health after a suspected case of botulism.

Patricia the pāteke was on death’s door when she was found at the Omaha Wastewater Treatment Plant in north Auckland on January 2.

She was spotted by Watercare contractor Mark Walden, who collects ducks from the plant during botulism season.

Botulism is a bacterial disease which thrives in lakes and ponds when temperatures rise and oxygen levels drop, especially in the summer months.

It can paralyse and kill ducks when consumed with maggots that feed off dead birds.

When Patricia was plucked from the plant’s pond, process technician Alistair Chisholm thought she was too sick to survive.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Pāteke are New Zealand’s rarest mainland water fowl, with between 2000 and 2500 birds estimated in 2022.

“It tried to lift its head up. When their heads are drooping down, it’s too late.”

The number of pāteke (also known as brown teal) has been declining since the 1980s, according to the Department of Conservation. It was estimated there were between 2000 and 2500 pāteke living in the wild as of 2022, making it New Zealand’s rarest mainland waterfowl.

After spending the night at a vet clinic in Warkworth, Patricia was taken to Auckland Zoo.

Vet surgeon Adam Naylor said she was suffering from paralysis to her legs and wings and was “really floppy”.

Auckland Zoo/Supplied Auckland Zoo vets weren’t sure Patricia would survive when she first arrived, however she gradually got better with intensive care.

“We were all pretty concerned when she came in and thought the prognosis was pretty poor.”

While Naylor suspected Patricia had contracted botulism, it was difficult to provide proof due to the toxin being hard to test for.

After a broad range of treatment, including antibiotics, antifungal medication and “lots of fluids” to flush out any toxins, Patricia began to recover.

“She had pretty intensive treatment from day one, but very quickly started to show gradual day-by-day improvement,” Naylor said.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF What was once a paddock for horses in West Auckland is now a biodiversity oasis: the Matuku Link, a wetland filled with native plants and rare native ducks.

She has since been discharged from the zoo’s hospital and is continuing her rehabilitation in an outdoor wild-like enclosure.

The enclosure will help her readapt to outdoor temperatures and encourage her to find her own food to increase her chances of a good transition back into the wild.

Naylor said it had been “fantastic” to see Patricia recover.

It is hoped she will eventually be released on Great Barrier Island.

Pāteke were introduced to an open sanctuary at Tāwharanui Regional Park in 2008, with some settling at the Omaha Wastewater Treatment Plant dam.

Chisholm of Watercare said at its peak there were 32 ducks at the dam, including a pair with nine fledged ducklings.

