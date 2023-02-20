Hundreds farewell godwits ahead of eight-day journey from Christchurch to Alaska

The godwits will spend the next few weeks fattening up before their eight-day journey to Alaska.

Hundreds of people have given Christchurch’s godwits an official farewell before they embark on a massive 11,000km migration back to Alaska.

Sunday afternoon’s event at Southshore Spit Reserve included bird watching, music, educational information, a sausage sizzle, and a guided short walk to view the birds up close.

The farewell, attended by about 550 people, was organised by the Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust and Christchurch City Council park rangers.

This season marked one of the earliest arrival dates for the birds ever recorded.

The first flock touched down at the estuary on September 7.

The journey from Alaska takes eight days and nights of non-stop flying.

“It all depends on weather patterns – and we’ve had some weird weather patterns,” Avon-Heathcote Estuary Ihutai Trust manager Tanya Jenkins said at the time.

In 2021, the first birds began arriving in Christchurch about mid-September.

Liza Jackson More than 550 people farewelled the godwits at Christchurch's Southshore Spit Reserve on Sunday.

About 179 juvenile birds spent the 2022 winter in Christchurch, and about 1500 were expected to have gathered over the summer.

“Over the next few weeks they will need to feed as much as they can to gain weight to fly to Alaska,” Jenkins said on Sunday.

According to the Department of Conservation, the bar-tailed godwit (or kuaka) is deemed at risk and declining.

Jenkins urged dog owners to keep their dogs leashed near the estuary, as unleashed dogs could frighten the birds and cause them to fly away instead of feeding to gain weight.