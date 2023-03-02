5000 trees to be given away in Canterbury this month

Trees for Canterbury has expanded its site into a neighbouring reserve, increasing the number of natives it can grow. (First published January 24, 2023)

A Canterbury charity aiming to plant 2 million trees across the region will give another 5000 native plants away to the community this month.

Trees for Canterbury has planted or donated more than 1.2 million plants since manager Steve Bush joined the organisation 30 years ago.

“We are currently ready to launch our March giveaway of young plants,” he said.

“It is a very exciting month for us as we are donating 3000 plants for children’s day [on Sunday] also.”

READ MORE:

* Gift of native trees will help pollinate Christchurch orchards

* Thousands of tōtara trees to cloak southern Port Hills

* Nurseries struggling to keep up with 'extreme' demand for native plants



People can now apply for free plants for their school or community project. Groups that can apply include schools, preschools, church groups, community groups, and projects on land with public access.

“If it is community based we would like to assist. We make it easy for groups to apply for free plants,” Bush said.

Trees for Canterbury gives disadvantaged people – including people with physical or intellectual disabilities, or those who have been unemployed long term – a chance to get involved in the community. It provides support and training for self-development, helping people improve their self-esteem and work habits.

It also aims to raise environmental awareness, and cultivate native plants for projects across Canterbury.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Trees for Canterbury manager Steve Bush says the charity will give away 5000 plants in March.

The nursery on Charlesworth St, Ferrymead, produces more than 150,000 native plants and provides services to 60 to 80 welfare clients every year.

Trees for Canterbury planted or donated more than 40,000 native plants within the community last year, and more than 1.2m since 1993.

Those wanting to apply for the latest plant giveaway should contact Trees For Canterbury with the details of their group, what kind of plants are needed, and a contact person and phone number.

Applications need to be in before March 31 and can be or emailed to info@treesforcanterbury.org.nz or posted to Trees for Canterbury, PO Box 19-883, Christchurch 8241.