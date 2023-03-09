Algae is causing a stink on Waiheke Island - and could be making people sick

There's been little effort to remove smelly algae on Waiheke Island - and locals aren't happy.

A mat of algae washed up on Waiheke beaches is being blamed for making people sick.

The stench from decomposing algal bloom has forced residents of the Hauraki Gulf island to close their doors and windows.

Blackpool residents Bob and Sandy Fitchett have both been affected by the situation on the beach across the road from their home.

“It smells like the slop when a cow shed gets hosed down,” Sandy Fitchett said.

The couple said they’ve both been experiencing health problems around the same time, with Sandy noticing sore, burning eyes and a dry throat, while Bob has had headaches.

The algae has washed up entwined with seagrass, blocking access to Te Ara Hura, a walking trail popular with tourists. A tourist who fell into the stinking sludge needed to be hosed down, Sandy said.

Bob described how he found a tern caught up in the algae, but it died just as he arrived at Waiheke Native Bird rescue.

He’s concerned about other wildlife in the bay. Cockles he usually hears snapping on the mudflats at night are now quiet.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Washed up algae has formed a stinking mat on Shelly Beach, Waiheke Island.

At Shelly Beach, where the bloom has smothered the beach since November, fed up residents last week raked the material up.

“It was like this black tar that was sitting in the rocks and on the beach,” resident Gail Trapp said. “It’s been an unbearable few months.”

After the raking, Trapp noticed she had red, watery eyes and a croaky throat.

“It was quite hard to breathe for a while because the fumes are so intense,” she said.

She wants residents’ complaints to be taken seriously and the piled up algae to be removed.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Bob Fitchett with the algal bloom mixed with seagrass that smothers Blackpool Beach, Huruhi Bay, Waiheke Island.

“It’s been a real trial. It’s not just the smell, but the fact the beach is lost to the people and that no one can help.”

Identified as Lyngbya majuscula, the algae grows rapidly on the sea floor, Ideal conditions are calm, warm water with sufficient nutrients for growth, senior scientist at Auckland Council Tarn Drylie said.

This algae can produce toxic compounds and may cause symptoms such as skin, eye and respiratory irritation, Drylie said.

Samples collected before Christmas were tested for a range of toxins. None were detectable, she said.

Erin Johnson/Stuff Algae washed up in recent storms smothers the shoreline at Shelly Beach, Waiheke Island.

Council manager of environmental health, Veronica Lee-Thompson, said after advice from the Cawthron Institute, specialised testing of the algae is under way, as well as a repeat of the toxin tests,

“While we await results, our advice is that residents avoid coming into contact with the algae mats,” Lee-Thompson said.

Dr David Sinclair, Te Whatu Ora Northern Region medical officer of health, said some algae can release toxins into the water and advises people to avoid it.

People who feel unwell after contact with algae bloom water should contact their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116, Sinclair said.