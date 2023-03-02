Why we're going to see more algal bloom smothering our beaches

Algal blooms are intensifying in earth's coastal oceans, according to research out on Thursday.

Coastal algal blooms became larger and more frequent over the last two decades. And the trend is predicted to continue.

New research, published in the journal Nature on Thursday, reports that the frequency of algal blooms globally is expected to increase due to changes in nutrient levels in water caused by human activity.

Algal blooms occur when microscopic algae build up in the surface layer of the sea or freshwater.

Blooms can provide food for other organisms, but can also produce toxins that can accumulate in food chains and lead to oxygen-free “dead-zones” in previously balanced ecosystems.

The international researchers assessed 760,000 images taken from Nasa’s Aqua satellite between 2003 and 2020 and found the area of the world’s ocean affected by blooms increased by 13.2% from 2003.

In 2020, algal blooms affected 31.5 million km² or 8.6% of the global ocean.

They found a significant association between warmer sea surface temperatures and more frequent blooms in some regions.

Based in China, USA, and Canada, the researchers concluded that the information they found could be used to come up with strategies to reduce the number of algal blooms, as well as the consequences of harmful blooms.

Erin Johnson/Stuff An algal bloom at Waiheke Island on August 13, 2022.

They said previous studies had struggled to fully characterise bloom trends due to inconsistent sampling and the diversity of specific ecosystems in which they appear.

Research scientist at Cawthron Institute, Dr Kirsty Smith, said it’s hard to know quantitatively if blooms are increasing in New Zealand because data is not kept on all types of algal blooms.

However, Smith said it is predicted that algal blooms will increase in New Zealand with climate change and increased nutrients entering water from human activity.

Smith advises people not to touch any material from an algal bloom, to avoid swimming in affected areas and to report it to a local authority.