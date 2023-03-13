Regionally extinct plant species rediscovered in Auckland

Auckland Council’s senior regional advisor (flora) Emma Simpkins, who carried out the assessment along with a team, holds Anogramma leptophylla, also called Jersey fern.

Two native plant species, previously considered regionally extinct, have been rediscovered.

Juncus caepiticius, a grassy rush and Leptinella rotundata, a creeping herb, were thought to be extinct in Auckland but have been reclassified as regionally critical.

The species was threatened by coastal erosion and weeds.

The discovery was made in a plant diversity assessment carried out by Auckland Council with data gathered over the past decade.

READ MORE:

* Auckland's reptiles and amphibians under threat, report finds

* It's official: DOC says kauri is a threatened species

* Foodstuffs North Island proposes to merge distribution centres, 51 jobs on the line



Auckland Council’s Emma Simpkins, who carried out the assessment, said the plants could persist for a really long time.

“Their seeds can survive in the soil for many years,” Simpkins said.

“Some of those plants might have been waiting for ideal environmental conditions to allow them to germinate. And [finding them] was really exciting.”

Supplied/Stuff Veronica jovellanoides is one of the regionally critical plants only found in Auckland’s unique cool forest habitat.

The assessment identified 787 native plant species in Auckland, with 45% threatened or at risk.

Twenty-seven species were identified as extinct.

Culturally significant to Māori, Kākābeak, which has bright red flowers shaped like a parrot’s beak, was also considered extinct.

“They would have traded and used [it] for decoration and gifts. But [kākābeak] is now extinct in the wild,” Simpkins said.

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATIONx/Marlborough Express A species of kākābeak, a right-red flowers shaped like a parrot’s beak, found in Auckland is now extinct in the region.

She said the assessment could raise awareness.

“There is a lot of environmental work happening in terms of predator control [for birds], but for threatened plants, we have got a lot of work to do, which isn’t captured by our current efforts.”

Auckland councillor Richard Hills said the assessment provided valuable evidence to help focus on plant conservation efforts over the next few years.

“The report elevates the status of native plants in the region and supports our work in the prioritisation of threatened plant conservation.”

Simpkins said it was important for the public to know about Auckland’s unique flora.

Te Kāea Almost 90 per cent of indigenous plants in Hawke's Bay have all but disappeared because of the dire state of biodiversity in the area. (Video first published October 9, 2018)

“A lot of work the communities are doing in terms of conversation will be helping create habitat for these plants.

“There are some threatened plants that you can grow easily at your home. That is one way to support our conservation efforts. New Zealand spinach is a good example you can grow at home.”

The two rediscovered plant species will soon make it to the Auckland Botanic Gardens.

Facilitated for the first time by the council, the assessment also identified regionally critical plants that are only found in Auckland.

CLARIFICATION: This story has been edited to make it clear that the two plants were considered regionally extinct. Edited at 9.20am, March 14, 2023.