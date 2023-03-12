Food wrappers, car parts, even a smart watch – volunteers bag 600L of litter in estuary clean-up

Nine-year-old Ben Stevenson scans the sand for litter during a community clean-up of the Avon-Heathcote Estuary.

About 70 volunteers armed with rubbish bags scoured the Avon-Heathcote Estuary for litter over the weekend.

They found plenty of the usual suspects – food wrappers and cigarette butts – but also some not so usual ones, including a couple of car parts and even a smart watch.

Sustainable Coastlines engagement facilitator Emma Hunter said the volunteers collected enough litter to fill the equivalent of 12 50-litre rubbish bags.

The clean-up lasted for three hours on Saturday, covering the area from South New Brighton to the edge of the estuary.

Clear plastic wrap was the most frequent item found, Hunter said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff About 70 volunteers joined in the Estuary Edge Clean Up in the Avon-Heathcote Estuary on Saturday.

As well as picking up rubbish, Sustainable Coastlines ran a Litter Intelligence survey. Litter Intelligence is Aotearoa's first and only national litter monitoring programme.

The litter data collected can be used to help reduce pollution on the coastlines of Aotearoa. The pollution collected from the Litter Intelligence area was audited at an event in Sumner on Sunday.