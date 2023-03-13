Hamilton's buy-up to help protect bats will involve 'a big number' says council

A pekapeka or long tailed bat – the council will face “a big number” for land purchase costs to help protect the species during the development of the Peacocke project on Hamilton’s southern fringe.

Buying land to help protect native pekapeka (long-tailed bats), within the Peacocke development on Hamilton’s southern fringe, will involve “a big number”, the city council acknowledges.

And figures from a senior real estate source indicate that number could be in the tens of millions of dollars.

But those costs over decades will only be formally estimated as part of the 2024-34 long term plan and city planning manager Mark Davey said Monday no preliminary figure was available.

“We will come back to you with a number once it’s been calculated. It’ll be a big number.

“If you want good environmental outcomes it’s going to cost someone,” Davey said.

His comments follow this month’s Plan Change 5 hearings panel announcement that the Peacocke natural open space zone, which includes related significant bat habitat area, will increase from 16 hectares to 143ha.

The Hamilton real estate source said land involved could cost the council as much as $500,000 a hectare to buy if it wasn’t steep and easily subdividable, while land “ripe for sub-division” could cost as much as $1 million a hectare.

Construction work taking place at the back of Dixon Rd within the Peacocke stage 1 phase.

While the zone covers public and privately owned land, the majority of the bat areas are located on private land.

The panel said a number of submitters raised concerns about the natural open space zone applying to their land and sought certainty about whether and when their land would be acquired, and whether “fair compensation” would be paid.

Many submitters urged the council to take a proactive approach to the acquisition of such areas through use of the Public Works Act, the panel said.

But the council told the panel purchases would be done “reactive to land use and subdivision applications” rather than proactively.

The panel said the wish for a proactive approach was “understandable” but it had no power to mandate it.

However, it felt the council had sent “a clear signal” that it intended to “ensure fair compensation is paid”.

“We are not able to direct that the council goes further than this.”

Mark Davey, Hamilton's city planning manager, says the land needed to help protect bats will be purchased at "fair market value" using a set method to determine.

The council’s team leader city planning Mark Roberts said Monday residential developers would have to design their projects around the designated natural open space zone.

At that point, the council would look to negotiate purchases of land it wanted protected.

An earlier council statement to Stuff said: “The timing of purchases is based on private landowner appetite to develop their land and will continue over the 30 years that Peacocke will take to develop.”

Roberts explained that the wider natural open space zone effectively contained corridors to support the bat protection areas, allowing the pekapeka to move between those areas safely. Submissions on the plan change for Peacocke had broadly supported the zone.

Davey said any purchases by the council would provide certainty for the areas designed to protect bats.

“At the division, the land will be purchased at fair market value.”

There was a set method for determining that value and any disagreements over the figure calculated could go to mediation, Davey said.

“Generally speaking, open space zones are not developable," he added.

While he could not give a figure yet for the size of the amount to be spent, “effectively it’ll be a square metre rate”.

A second real estate source said determining fair value could be difficult, given the various complexities at Peacocke.

“It sounds protracted and painful.”

The hearings panel decision was released at the start of the month and submitters have 30 days to appeal to the Environment Court. If no appeals are lodged the plan change then becomes operative.

The 740-hectare Peacocke neighbourhood is eventually due to be home to up to 20,000 people.

Davey said in an earlier statement Peacocke was “the gold standard” for how to plan new neighbourhoods in Aotearoa.

“This plan has always been about striking the right balance between providing more housing and protecting those parts that make our city special – like the gully network and our native bats.”