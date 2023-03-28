Column: Protecting our wild places for amazing rewards

Forest & Bird members Will and Rose Parsons share their work in conservation.

Celebrating Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday, members Will and Rose Parsons share their love of Aotearoa wild places through Driftwood Eco Tours, the award-winning business they established in 2004.

Column: In 2007 we were walking around our Queen Elizabeth II covenanted wetland on the Ōpaoa river, when we heard an unfamiliar bird call.

The next night I went out and recorded the call, played it back and to my amazement two fernbirds popped out!

The Department of Conservation confirmed this was the first fernbird recording on the east coast of Marlborough for over 100 years.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura rural tour operator finalist in New Zealand tourism awards

* DOC and iwi call for information on 'callous and inhumane' shooting of tākapu

* Hundreds of kilograms of rubbish collected from Marlborough beaches

* Poacher caught packing pāua into suitcases sent to jail



This prompted us to start a trapping programme and plant more endemic species to intensify habitat protection for fernbirds and other species.

We were soon rewarded with sightings of Australasian bittern, glossy ibis, nankeen night heron and marsh sandpiper, plus many other wading birds. Nautilus Wines’ Opawa brand provided sponsorship to plant our river berm.

Stuff The Ōpaoa River meets the Wairau River and the sea at the Wairau Bar.

Via the Marlborough District Council, we put up photos of the fernbird around the lagoon to create awareness and supplied information for council’s interpretation panels for the Kōtuku Walk on the Ōpaoa river. Fernbirds were later observed near the Wairau river mouth.

We regularly submitted to the Marlborough District Council for environmental protection, including requesting reinstatement of the Wairau Lagoon wildlife refuge. While unsuccessful, our submission may have played a part in the council’s decision to purchase Beacon Road River Reserve, an important habitat for kōtare, crake, crabs, snails and estuarine plants, attracting many wading birds.

In 2012 we created a Facebook page FLOW Marlborough bringing together eco minded people passionate about the protection and preservation of Lower Wairau wetlands and rivers through education, tourism, and public awareness.

This shows the people of Marlborough the diversity of birds locally and the importance of wetlands in controlling extreme river flow, water quality and habitat for species which are key elements in food chains.

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.