Column: Pest control boosts carbon sink

Budyong Hill wants to get pests under control to improve forest health.

Forest & Bird member, Budyong Hill, has volunteered with Pelorus/Te Hoiere Bat Project since 2013 trapping predators, planting trees, monitoring bats and data-keeping. He also raises awareness of climate change through action group, Climate Karanga Marlborough.

Column: Bringing deer, pigs, and possum numbers under control in Marlborough would improve forest health while sequestering carbon.

Our family has owned a Marlborough Sounds bach since 1960. For 15 to 20 years, we have witnessed an explosion of pest numbers resulting in major damage to the regenerating forest. It makes me sad when I see young five finger and pukatea trees ringbarked by deer and extensive possum damage to the canopy.

Deer numbers especially have soared with little control, largely due to difficult terrain and impenetrable regenerating native bush. There are far easier places for hunters to shoot a deer for their freezer.

Last year inner Marlborough Sounds landowners funded a Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust helicopter hunting operation that removed 269 deer, 104 goats and 30 pigs from 3650 hectares between Lochmara Bay and Endeavour Inlet in Queen Charlotte Sound.

The big plus with reducing ungulate and possum numbers is that both biodiversity and climate issues are addressed.

A 2021 Forest & Bird report, “Protecting our Natural Ecosystems’ Carbon Sink”, reveals that West Coast kāmahi-podocarp forests alone are bleeding 3.4 million tonnes of CO2 every year because of browsing from deer, goats, chamois, and possums.This is equivalent to New Zealand’s 2018 domestic air travel emissions.

Graphic footage from trail cams around the country show possums attacking our natives. (Video first published in November 2019)

Already there are heartening anecdotal reports of reduced land damage and more abundant flora and fauna, after the Marlborough Sounds helicopter hunt. Imagine what could be achieved if resources were available to bring ungulate and possum numbers under control throughout Marlborough. The environment and also people would benefit from greatly increased carbon sequestration, healthy regenerating native forest cover and overall biodiversity improvement.

My wife Lesley and I are grateful to Forest & Bird for all the important work done over the last 100 years including running national campaigns, taking on legal challenges and raising awareness. These actions hold the Crown, vested interests and those who hold much of the power in Aotearoa to account.

May the organisation continue to give nature a voice for many more years.

The summary and full report on climate change and introduced browsers is among resources on the Forest & Bird website forestandbird.org.nz.

