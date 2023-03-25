Column: Knowing the threat to our wildlife must spur action

As we celebrate Forest & Bird’s 100th birthday, Scott Burnett, regional conservation manager for Te Tauihu, the Top of the South, speaks about his work. He recently completed a master’s degree exploring community conservation projects’ contribution to Aotearoa’s national biodiversity strategy, Te Mana o Te Taiao.

Column: My job is to work towards making good things happen for the environment in Te Tauihu and stop bad things from happening.

It’s a big task. Almost a third of Aotearoa New Zealand is protected as conservation land, but we nevertheless have the highest number of threatened species worldwide, with 79% of birds, bats, reptiles and frogs at risk of or threatened with extinction.

The threat to wildlife is entirely due to human impacts, including the introduction of mammal predators and land-use practices that threaten indigenous biodiversity.

Despite the work of the Department of Conservation, Councils, iwi and more than 40,000 people in 600 community conservation groups working throughout the country, the gains we make are tenuous, and we are not yet arresting the decline in biodiversity.

Why is this? Surveys of New Zealanders’ perception of the environment show a marked shift in public awareness. Twenty years ago, a majority believed the environment was in good health, but today, most people believe it is in poor health. Yet, there is no corresponding increase in the number of people who do environmental volunteer work or advocacy.

Department of Conservation/Supplied The orange-fronted parakeet/kākāriki karaka is New Zealand's rarest forest bird.

So, knowledge on its own does not spur action. If we wish to ensure the survival of our indigenous biodiversity, we need to ask how we get from awareness to action.

Fortunately, research shows people who feel more connected with nature have a stronger sense of environmental responsibility.

In recent decades our understanding of the natural world has increased, moving us away from a belief that humans are separate from nature to an understanding of ecosystems and complex interconnections. This brings us towards the Māori knowledge that if the natural world is not in good health, people can’t be in good health either.

This recognition of reciprocal connection with and dependence on the natural world must inspire deep care for the environment.

To maintain and improve our biodiversity, we need to practise conservation everywhere rather than only in conservation spaces. This is a collective responsibility, not confined to DOC and other statutory agencies.

