Column: Volunteers target spread of plague skinks

Helen Braithwaite believes total eradication of plague skinks is too difficult – but traps can still make a dent.

Helen Braithwaite is a Forest & Bird committee member who says she’s drawn to plant and animal pest work because she prefers others with the right skills and a delicate touch to work with our precious native species.

Column: Marlborough Forest & Bird is trapping plague skinks at Riverlands to prevent them from spreading into the ecologically and important Wairau Lagoon area.

I am part of a volunteer team which since 2019, has been identifying and controlling plague skinks, trained and supervised by the Department of Conservation. Total eradication would be too difficult.

So far, 3022 traps have captured 711 plague skinks.

Native to Australia, plague skinks were discovered in the North Island in the 1960s. There are established populations at only two South Island sites both in Marlborough – Riverlands/Cloudy Bay industrial area near Blenheim, and Havelock.

New Zealand has over 100 species of native lizards (skinks and geckos), but plague skinks are the only introduced species in the wild. They gather in large numbers and have more young than native species so quickly outcompete them for food and shelter.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Helen Braithwaite hopes funding will be granted to carry out a lizard survey.

Forest & Bird Marlborough is applying for funding to carry out a lizard survey in the Wairau Lagoon area using volunteers trained in identification and survey methods. If successful, we hope to find native lizard species including the nationally endangered Marlborough spotted skink.

We would also then have a trained team of volunteers who could look for lizards in mainland Marlborough areas not yet surveyed.

