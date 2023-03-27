Column: Many creatures need protection on Marlborough's East Coast

Hazel Monk is passionate about caring for the birds and plants that make the east coast of Marlborough home.

Forest & Bird member Hazel Monk volunteers on the Marlborough East Coast Protection Group committee.

Column: I learned to love nature and the outdoors from my father, Keith Wilson. He was passionate about birds and as a young adult, carried out a bird field study around the Halkett area, Canterbury. Every year he took his class from Blenheim School camping.

20 years ago I returned to my Blenheim hometown and joined Forest & Bird. After the 2016 earthquake, I connected with the East Coast Protection Group of locals and beach-users. Earthquake uplift made the coast between Marfells Beach and the Waima River mouth more accessible to vehicles and we wanted to help protect native plant, bird and lizard species.

Members monitor wildlife, trap predators, get rid of weeds, and restore habitat for the unique wildlife. Local schools and other volunteers including from Forest & Bird sometimes help.

Birds nesting along this coast include variable oystercatchers and banded dotterels, among the 82% of New Zealand shorebirds that are currently threatened. Sadly, their breeding success has been very low in the last six years.

Shelley Wood/Supplied A dotterel chick is surviving against the odds on popular Onetangi Beach.

Red-billed and black-backed gulls, plus many migratory birds also, including black-fronted terns, golden plovers, wrybills and ruddy turnstones, feed and rest on the reefs around Cape Campbell.

We regularly set around 300 traps that target mostly feral cats and hedgehogs, the main shorebird predators. Wildlife monitoring is providing data confirming that disturbance from vehicles and dogs contributes to poor bird survival.

The sandy beaches here are nursery grounds for shellfish like tuatua and pipi, giant earwigs, and sandhoppers.

Banded Dotterel Project Kaikōura Footage from a night-vision camera shows a hedgehog raiding a banded dotterel nest on the beach in Kaikōura.

Plants growing here include coastal mat daisy, NZ daphne (pimilea), shrub daisy pingao and spinifex. Associated with these are unique invertebrates like katipo spiders and rare flightless moths plus Minimac geckos and skinks.

Fur seals and sealions, often with their young, rest along rocky spots. All are under threat, regularly disturbed by vehicles driving on the coastal strip, some bringing dogs.

