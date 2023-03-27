Column: Dearly loved cats become deadly predators

Conservationists Ailsa McGilvary-Howard, left, and her husband Ted Howard are well-known for their conservation work.

Kaikōura Forest & Bird committee members, Ailsa and Ted Howard, were in 2020 each awarded a Queen’s Service Medal, recognising service to wildlife conservation. Best known for their banded dotterel/pohowera research, they are also members of the team supporting Hutton’s shearwater, a seabird endemic to the Kaikōura mountains.

Opinion: One of the greatest threats to the survival of banded dotterel/pohowera nationwide is cats, often domestic, that hunt the beach at night.

I began researching the causes of banded dotterel nest failure as a Forest & Bird project in 2015 after watching several nests that all failed. Assuming this was probably a result of direct human disturbance, I thought the reason chicks were not surviving would be relatively easy to identify and sort out. However, data collected since then consistently shows predation is hugely more significant than any other cause.

Sabrina Luecht/Supplied A banded dotterel chick.

These observations encouraged the establishment of other dotterel projects around New Zealand which collectively confirmed that cats are the main culprit at coastal sites.

I use nest cameras, animal footprints and disturbance patterns to identify predators.

Sometimes hedgehogs damage nests by eating eggs or very young chicks. These are usually easy to trap and don’t threaten the life of adult birds.

As an animal lover, it came as a great shock when footage showed cats are regular night-time visitors to nests that target prey rather than being opportunistic feeders. This is difficult to deal with as these deadly predators are often also dearly loved pets.

Banded Dotterel Project Kaikōura Footage from a night-vision camera shows a hedgehog raiding a banded dotterel nest on the beach in Kaikōura.

Feral cats will often eat solely banded dotterel eggs. However, well-fed domestics following their hunting instinct quickly learn that leaving eggs to hatch results in a better feed. Some kill not only a chick but also a parent which is taking great risks to protect young once they are hatching. Many clips show a cat walking past the camera with an adult bird in its mouth.

New Zealand birds are not adapted to survive this behaviour. We both strongly advocate for night-time containment which has significantly increased the number of fledglings this season at South Bay.

