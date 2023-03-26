Column: Birds of a feather flock together

Forest & Bird member Bev Doole is co-ordinator of the Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards.

Wow! 100 years of community conservation work is a magnificent achievement for Forest & Bird and all the volunteers who make it happen.

The Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards is proud to support the centenary celebrations and help share the success of Forest & Bird’s projects to defend New Zealand’s wildlife and wild places on the land and in the sea.

The Environment Awards began in 1998 (so we’re still a way off the 100-year mark). Our aim is to showcase real-life examples of good environmental work, tell those stories, and inspire others.

For instance, the Forest & Bird Te Hoiere Bat Recovery Project won a Marlborough Environment Award for Habitat Enhancement in 2013. These were early days for the Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve project, which focused on volunteer pest-trapping and monitoring in a rare remnant of lowland native bush to ensure the survival of the critically endangered pekapeka (long-tailed bats).

And it was an early example of community volunteers working collaboratively with DOC and Ngati Kuia.

Ten years on... how this project has grown! Their work has expanded to include three more reserves where pekapeka have been found in the Rai Valley, trapping predators, controlling weeds and planting more natives to increase bat habitat.

Forest & Bird experience is being shared by members who are also involved with other predator control projects such as Picton Dawn Chorus, Kaipupu Sanctuary and the Marlborough Sounds Restoration Trust. These groups have also gone on to win Marlborough Environment Awards.

CHRIS SKELTON Lynn Andrews, 75, started making traps for possums, stoats and rats at the Charles Upham Retirement Village in North Canterbury two years ago.

It is great to see how this eco-system of conservation groups has grown over the years, and it’s a privilege for the Marlborough Environment Awards to be part of that ecosystem too. Part of the awards’ kaupapa is to achieve more by working together.

If you want to see more inspiring environmental efforts, tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards Event on April 20. It’s your chance to see what each of the 26 awards entrants are achieving for the environment. From restoring vineyard wetlands to trapping pests and planting natives, there’s a great mix of business and community projects competing for awards.

Held at the Marlborough Event Centre, tickets cost $45 and include drinks and canapés. For information and to buy tickets, go to www.cmea.org.nz

Once winners have been announced it’s the turn of the public to see what impressed the judges at a series of field days where Award winners share their knowledge and experience. Free and open to anyone, the field days will run from May 2023.

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.