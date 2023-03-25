Forest & Bird's birthday: Hope and action for 100 years

Lynley Hargreaves from Forest & Bird interviews Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki as the organisation turns 100 years old.

Celebrating 100 years of conservation work is a rare chance to acknowledge the accomplishments of so many generations of dedicated volunteers and staff. But it’s also a chance for Forest & Bird to look forward to the future, and consider what our legacy will be.

“From Forest & Bird’s earliest days until now, five generations of conservation volunteers have been protecting and restoring our wild places and wildlife,” Forest & Bird chief executive Nicola Toki said.

“We are a nation whose lives are shaped by our relationships to the natural world. Te Taiao nature is ingrained in New Zealanders’ DNA.”

After first forming in 1923, Forest & Bird branches started springing up all over the country in the 1950s. This gradually grew to the network of 48 that exists today.

Forest & Bird’s Kiwi Conservation Club formed in 1988. But involving families and children has also always been very important to the society, which is why the Big Birthday Bash celebrations around New Zealand this weekend involve children’s activities, scavenger hunts and cake!

People working on the ground in the regions have provided vital knowledge and support to the organisation nationwide, while in turn being supported by strong national advocacy and campaigns.

“Forest & Bird has been at the forefront of hundreds of successful campaigns over the past century that have helped protect our vital connections with the whenua land, awa rivers, and moana oceans,” Toki said.

Forest and Bird. Sitting on DOC land, Mt Richmond Forest Park should not have any new mines, say Forest & Bird.

These include being instrumental in moments ranging from the creation of Abel Tasman National Park to Predator Free 2050.

Forest & Bird’s independence from Government has been key to effective campaigns, which this year include stopping new mines from destroying public conservation land, increasing effective pest control on New Zealand’s forests, doubling our area of natural wetland, and making room for rivers to again move within their natural flood plains.

Working together leads to hope and more effective action, according to Toki.

“This will be critical if we are to find solutions to the two most-pressing global challenges of our generation – climate change and biodiversity loss.”

Join Forest & Bird for the Big Birthday Bash at Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve from noon to 5pm on Sunday. To register your interest for catering purposes register on the Forest & Bird website.

