Have you seen these fish? DOC Taranaki are on the hunt

The pest fish gambusia is small, but feisty.

Elusive pest fish have spread through waterways across Taranaki, but the Department of Conservation has set a trap – with the public at the heart of its strategy.

DOC had called on waterway goers to report sightings of koi carp, gambusia and rudd that rode the waves of recent flooding to Taranaki awa.

The cyclone flooding likely helped to spread the pest fish around which could cause negative impacts on native fish species and our freshwater ecosystems, DOC said.

The pest fish impacted water quality, native plants, algae, invertebrates, and native fish life, and, being fast breeders, dominated fish communities and could take over ecosystems swiftly.

The small but feisty gambusia attack native fish, biting the fins and eating eggs and juveniles.

Nadine Bott/Supplied Koi carp has plagued Aotearoa waterways for decades.

Koi carp, which started its reign of terror in Waikato in the 80s, sucked up mud, ate the invertebrates, and blew sediment out, muddying the water.

When young, rudd fed mostly on invertebrates such as insects, snails, and worms, but as adults they fed mostly on plants.

Rudd tended to prefer native plants over introduced, so could encourage weedy growth.

DOC Taranaki freshwater pests and migratory fish ranger Amirah Norhayati said the freshwater fish team has been monitoring waterways, setting traps and monitoring sites to stop the spread of these pest fish in the region.

“These fish can easily move around from a flooded garden pond or overflowing culvert together waterways.

“Once they’re in the larger waterways they can spread widely.”

Nadine Bott/Supplied Rudd, a pest fish, feeds on native flora.

These persistent pests were already in Taranaki in isolated populations, Norhayati said, but to keep it that way the team needed the community’s help.

From streams and lakes, to culverts and even garden ponds, Norhayati wanted any sighting of the slippery scourges to be reported so they could be identified, trapped, and eradicated from the area.

Amirah Norhayati/Supplied DOC ranger for freshwater pests and migratory fish species Nathan Lightbourne checks a trap for pest fish.

To help prevent the spread, waterway users could check and clean fishing gear, boats, and kayaks before entering different waterways.

If a person wanted to drain their pond it was advised that they should seek advice from the DOC Taranaki freshwater team beforehand to prevent accidental introduction to nearby waterways.

Anyone finding pest fish was encouraged to contact DOC New Plymouth with photos if possible at newplymouth@doc.govt.nz.