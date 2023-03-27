Newsable: Killer fungi, home ownership tips, Afroman's diss track, cats vs cucumbers

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Newsable is all about what everyone’s talking about. High brow, low brow, exclusives, analysis and hot takes - it’s a fresh way to get up to speed on the day’s big stories, delivered in a uniquely Stuff way – at 6am each weekday. Here’s what you need to know about today.

Good morning and welcome to - holy crap, it’s Monday the 27th of March already. How’d that happen? Only nine working days between now and Easter weekend, let this be the force that pushes you through. Also, happy birthday Kimbra - check out her interview with Simon Bridges here.

In an abrupt tonal shift, we begin with the news that a deadly fungus has been detected in New Zealand. Hooray! First a viral pandemic, and now The Last of Us potentially unfolding in real time. Thankfully, as mycologist Peter Buchanan explains, the chances of the world descending into a zombie apocalypse appear to be rather low.

Going from renter to homeowner might seem an organic transition, but what are some practical changes you can make to pull your way up and onto the housing ladder? Stuff business editor Susan Edmunds has just written a book on this very subject and joins us to talk it over.

Meanwhile, a political scandal in the UK! Quick, drink! This one involves MPs getting caught up in a sting operation involving a fictional South Korean consulting agency, and has led to serious questions around politicians exploiting their connections to take up lucrative secondary jobs.

What do you do if your house gets raided by police who break through your gate, rifle through your suit pockets, and disconnect your security cameras while looking for evidence of drug trafficking and kidnapping? Well, if you’re Afroman, you write a song about them. And then they sue you. This yarn is stranger than fiction.

And finally, the question that’s been keeping the philosophers busy for millennia: why are cats so scared of cucumbers?

Stay cool, see you tomorrow,

Emile

The Stuff Agenda today: