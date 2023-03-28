Newsable: Does our anti-nuclear approach need a rethink?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

A nuclear physicist says attitudes towards nuclear energy are shifting dramatically around the world, and he believes there’s incentive for Aotearoa to go back on its anti-nuclear stance.

A recent poll in the traditionally anti-nuclear Denmark showed widespread support for a nuclear reactor to be built on Danish soil, particularly amongst young people.

It should be noted this poll was commissioned by the nuclear-generated electricity company Kärnfull.

Denmark isn’t alone: Finland has nearly finished constructing its first new nuclear reactor in more than 40 years.

Germany had previously indicated it would decommission its 17 nuclear reactors by 2022, but has extended some of their lifetimes due to the ongoing energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

While the upfront carbon costs of building a nuclear reactor are extremely high, an operating plant produces very low emissions and produces a steady supply of baseline electricity, unaffected by rainfall, sunshine, or the wind.

Professor David Krofcheck from Auckland University told Newsable while nuclear reactors are much safer in 2023, understandable fears remain, given the environmental catastrophes of meltdowns like Chernobyl or Fukishima.

“I think New Zealand still has that in the back of their mind. But New Zealand’s a special place as well because it had nuclear weapons tests offshore around the islands, so there’s extra incentive for New Zealanders to be maybe a little more resistant to going in a nuclear power direction.

“But I think if you consider the hundreds of nuclear reactors around the world: they’re on 24 hours a day, they have a very high duty rate … and anything that spun off from the science and technology of nuclear reactors, like medical imaging devices.

“All these things are positives, and I think these positives - if you look as a whole - far outweigh these abnormal, accidental events that have occurred and dominated most of the rest of the world’s picture of nuclear power.”

Dompost file Then-Prime Minister David Lange in his office with the nuclear free legislative bill in 1985.

However, New Zealand’s anti-nuclear stance has been in place since the 1980s: in the minds of many it is part of our national identity.

And any conventionally sized nuclear power plant would produce more electricity than Aotearoa actually needs: in a sense, it could be argued nuclear power is too big or too expensive for us to entertain, especially given we produce a huge amount of electricity from renewable sources.

Krofcheck said technological improvements were making plants smaller and smaller, and this would be the most viable pathway to nuclear power making it to New Zealand - maybe in a ‘back to the future’-style situation.

“Actually, there was a sub-critical nuclear reactor at the University of Canterbury in the early 60s, and they just had uranium with a source of neutrons.

“So there has already been a sub-critical nuclear reactor in New Zealand … would I see it? I’d like to see it in my lifetime here. I think that is a way to go, a way to set an example for climate fighting.

“I think we can do it. But, at this moment, I think we could also live with 100% - almost - renewable.”

