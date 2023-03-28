Column: Trapper reveals tricks of the trade

Phil Hunnisett does volunteer pest control for Forest & Bird’s Te Hoiere Bat Recovery Project, Picton Dawn Chorus and the Grovetown Lagoon Restoration Project.

Column: It’s usually around trap eight I find a possum hanging. Last week he’d not been there long. Yes, it was a male – I checked.

He’d clawed at the noose that strangled him, making release a bit awkward, but was certainly dead.

I’ve been trapping at the Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve for seven years now. Of the three areas I patrol this is my favourite, moving amongst the massive kahikatea, beech and tōtara trees. Big stands of tree fern take me to a prehistoric world, with the cheeky fantails following along with their excited chatter.

To find a trapped predator is a worthwhile feeling. The calm of the forest is always a bonus and feedback from the camp wardens that visitors hear more bird song than previous years is a real boon.

There are three types of traps that we use. First, there’s the possum trap fixed about 1.8 metres up a tree. Apple dusted with a flour/ cinnamon mix is used as a lure. A recent innovation using lemon has also proved attractive.

The animal climbs up to reach the bait to trigger the spring and noose - the end.

Broadcaster Jesse Mulligan sets traps in his backyard to catch rats and help save native birdlife.

Ground-based boxes hold either the good old Victor spring trap usually laced with peanut butter or the larger DOC200, a very nasty piece of work that utilises a sensitive flat plate that once stepped upon reduces the luckless predator to a flattened version of itself.

Mice often evade this weapon as they are so light they can skip deftly over the plate to feast on the lure which might be rabbit, blood-based or a trial to tempt these clever predators who do not want to be caught, so we need to be smart.

