Muriwai schoolboy raises 20k by running marathon for cyclone-affected classmates

Eleven-year-old Josh West crossed the finish line on Saturday after running a marathon over the course of a week to raise money for his cyclone-affected classmates

A Muriwai schoolboy has brought in some big funds for his cyclone-affected classmates, raising $20 thousand by running a marathon over the course of the week.

Josh West, 11, decided to run the 42.2km so his classmates, who’s houses were given red-stickers after Cyclone Gabrielle, could buy themselves new books, school supplies and toys.

Initially setting a $2000 goal, West finished up his last 5km stint on Saturday, having raised just over 10 times that amount – with $15,000 coming from a givealittle page and $5000 from a donation from The Warehouse Group.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff 11-year-old Josh West is ran a marathon over the course of a week to raise money for kids at his primary school who were impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle

Halfway through the week, West said he thought it would be a hard challenge, but beleived he could do it.

Some kids would have lost all their stuff in the cyclone, he said, so now they could just buy themselves something good and it would cheer them up.

“I like seeing them smile.”

His mum Claire Smith, who along with their dog Tiny, ran each morning with West. She said they ended the marathon with some great support from the local community.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF 11-year-old Josh West is completing a marathon over the course of a week to raise money for his classmates, who lost books and toys during Cyclone Gabrielle

“He was just a little machine, just chipping away [at the kilometres]”, she said.

After finishing the race on Saturday, competing in a parent-child race on Sunday and having a school sports day on Monday, West was finally able to get some time to sit on the couch on Monday afternoon.

It was obvious the idea for the fundraiser was brewing, as a week after the cyclone West kept asking about how fundraising works, Smith said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff West was joined on the runs by his mum, Claire Smith, and their dog Tiny

“‘I remember being in the car dropping the kids off to school… Josh sort of hung back and was like, ‘Mum, do you think I could run a marathon?’”

The fundraiser will remain open for a few more days, after which the funds will be distributed to children, up to the age of 15, who lost possessions in the cyclone.