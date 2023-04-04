Crates and cuddles: Kiwi return to Motutapu, three years after stoat invasion

Kiwi are being released onto Motutapu for the first time since 2020, when a stoat was detected on the pest-free island in Auckland's Haurakui Gulf. Any kiwi chicks hatched on the island will be used to repopulate the mainland.

A stoat incursion on Auckland’s Motutapu in 2020 threatened the island’s pest-free status and put native wildlife populations at risk, potentially undoing years of work. After three stoats were captured, an important kiwi repopulation operation has resumed. Caroline Williams reports.

I’m sitting in the back of a ute, a wooden box under each arm. Inside the crates are two kiwi, who will soon be released to their forever home on Motutapu Island.

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki chairperson Billy Brown​ is slowly driving towards Motutapu, dodging potholes to keep our precious cargo comfortable.

Brown is relieved to hear the sound of a beak scratching around inside one of the boxes.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki chief executive Jada MacFie and chairperson Billy Brown give the kiwi a cuddle before they’re released onto Motutapu Island.

“That means they’re OK,” he whispers.

The kiwi – six in total – have not had the easiest few hours, having been captured on Rotoroa Island overnight and taxied over choppy seas to Rangitoto Island on Wednesday.

The whole process is quite invasive, admits Save The Kiwi co-ordinator Paula Williams. However the rational is that a few hours of stress for these manu (birds) will ensure there are kiwi for generations to come.

“Because of your sacrifice, there will be many,” Williams tells the kiwi.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Twelve “stoat proof” kiwi were taken from Rotoroa Island to their new home on Motutapu Island last week. Their offspring will help repopulate the mainland with kiwi.

Save The Kiwi’s “to the motu (island) and back” programme involves collecting eggs from the mainland to be incubated and hatched at either the National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua, the Crombie Lockwood Kiwi Burrow in Taupō or Auckland Zoo.

Once the chicks are about four weeks old, they are taken to a predator-free island or “kiwi creche” – Rotoroa Island in this case – where they will stay for around two years or until they weigh 1.2kg. At this weight they are considered “stoat proof”.

The manu are then taken to their “forever home”, the kōhanga (nest) on Motutapu Island. Any chicks hatched on the island will be returned to the mainland to help boost the population, Williams explains.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A team of musterers and conservation dogs caught 12 kiwi on Rotoroa Island last week. Charlie is one of around 30 dogs in New Zealand trained to sniff out kiwi.

Each bird that goes through the programme has a microchip containing their whakapapa (genealogy) information, which is used to maintain genetic spread of the kiwi.

“Every bird has an intended destination. We’re trying to make sure we’re mirroring the historical distribution.”

The organisation aspires to boost the country’s kiwi population by 2% each year and has put 108 kiwi on Motutapu since 2012.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Save The Kiwi aims to boost the kiwi population by 2% each year, including through its “to the motu (island) and back” programme.

Twelve Coromandel brown kiwi – the rarest subspecies of the North Island brown kiwi – were released onto Motutapu last week, the first since 2020 when stoats were detected on the island, which had been pest free since 2011.

Stoats were introduced to Aotearoa around 1879 to help control pasture-destroying rabbits, but had a devastating effect on native birds. They’re described by DOC as relentless hunters with the ability to take out eggs, chicks and nesting birds in a single go.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Coromandel brown kiwi co-ordinator for Save The Kiwi, Paula Williams.

In response to the stoat incursion, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, which has mana whenua (indigenous authority) over Motutapu, placed a rāhui restricting access and closing the campsite, so the iwi and the Department of Conservation could focus solely on capturing the stoat.

Three male stoats were caught between May 2020 and November 2021 and the rāhui was lifted the following month.

Brown, of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, describes Motutapu as a beautiful and important safe haven for taonga (treasure) species to enjoy.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Each kiwi is given a chance to adjust to its surroundings and “smell the air” before being released.

He believes humans have an obligation to help the kiwi population grow.

“Kiwi were here well before we were.

“It’s almost giving back after a few generations, where there’s been introduced predators... that have made it quite hard for some of our taonga species to thrive and survive.”

Many hours and a lot of money went into reinstating the island’s pest-free status, with more than 600 traps, three thermal imaging cameras and 50 trail cameras deployed across Motutapu and Rangitoto to find and catch the stoats.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Williams builds a bolthole for the kiwi to shelter in while they adjust to their new home.

The delicate moment Brown shares with the kiwi, cradled in his arms in the moments before they are released onto their new home, makes it all worthwhile.

“You’re trying to wish them well, at the same time you get the chance to give them a little cuddle before you send them off... That sort of feeling, it’s a treasure.”

For Williams, every successful kiwi release makes for one less lonely kiwi: “Imagine being that lone kiwi calling in the forrest, and no one can hear you.

“Tonight when the moon rises, there’ll be kiwi calling in that space. They’ll be welcomed onto the island by their counterparts, and then that’s their life, without us interfering with them.”