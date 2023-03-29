Studying ancient ocean sediment could predict cyclones in our warming climate

Researchers looked at phytoplankton blooms that occur after a cyclone hovers above a section of water for a long time

Examining ocean sediment from up to 125,000 years ago may help predict how frequent cyclones will be in a warming climate, a new study shows.

The study, recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, suggests that sediment cores from bygone times – when the oceans were a couple degrees warmer than they are now – could be used to see how frequently cyclones will occur in the next century.

One of the paper’s co-authors, University of Otago’s Dr Pete Russell, said the idea came from examining phytoplankton blooms that happen when cyclones hover over a section of ocean for a long time, bringing to the surface colder, nutrient rich water, seeding a bloom.

Russell said they found that the blooms occurred roughly on 10% of cyclones, which, if they end up on the bottom of the ocean as marine snow in the sediment layers, may give an indicator on their frequency in warmer climates.

Cyclones are one of the mechanisms that dissipate heat from the tropics, Russell said, and warming oceans mean more heat to dissipate.

“This means more intense storms and perhaps longer storm seasons, resulting in more storms.”

Russell began looking into the blooms in 2016 and was able to predict when they occurred by looking at 6-hourly cyclone reports to see how fast they were moving.

The next steps in the research would be to start examining cores and gathering water samples when the blooms occur, he said.

University of Auckland’s Dr Christopher Horvat, the paper’s other author, said other than having strong winds, cyclones can also dramatically affect the plants and animals living in the upper ocean and change the cycling of carbon by leading to blooms.

“These blooms could be an integral part of the local marine ecosystems of our Pacific neighbours, supporting higher food chains.”

Both researchers said too little is known about phytoplankton blooms to know whether they are good or bad, but think they may help ocean ecosytems that are nutrient limited.