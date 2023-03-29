Environmental groups condemn granting of offshore oil and gas exploration permit to Greymouth Gas

A petroleum exploration permit granted to Greymouth Gas covers a 225 square-kilometre area, north-east of New Plymouth off the Taranaki coast. (File photo)

The Government’s granting of an offshore oil and gas permit in Taranaki following a court-ordered reconsideration of an earlier decision to decline has been met with dismay by environmental groups.

On Tuesday an offshore petroleum exploration permit for an area off the Taranaki coast was granted to Greymouth Gas Turangi.

The initial application was declined by sector regulator New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZP&M) in March 2018, one month before the government announced an end to further offshore permits.

In 2020, the High Court ruled the Crown had been wrong to decline Greymouth’s 2018 application and ordered it to reconsider. This led to NZP&M granting the permit on Tuesday.

In a press release Alva Feldmeier of climate action group 350 Aotearoa said the world had previously applauded New Zealand’s ban on oil and gas exploration permits.

“Now, as the people of Tairāwhiti & Te Matau-a-Māui are inundated by climate-induced Cyclone Gabrielle, this government seems intent on setting fire to its reputation as a climate leader,” she said.

In another press release Oxfam Aotearoa climate justice lead Nick Henry said the announcement of the permit made a mockery of New Zealand’s commitment to climate action.

“The latest IPCC report has reiterated what we already knew: that even just burning the fossil fuels in known reserves would put us beyond 1.5 degrees of warming. We simply cannot go out looking for more,” he said.

The permit granted to Greymouth covers a 225 square kilometre area, north-east of New Plymouth for a period of 12 years.

A short documentary highlighting an environmental catastrophe persisting in Aotearoa's backyard - the expansion of oil and natural gas operations in Taranaki.

NZP&M national manager for petroleum and minerals Susan Baas said there were a range of additional regulatory requirements, such as applying for resource consent, that a permit holder must fulfil before drilling activities can occur.

"If Greymouth discovers commercial quantities of petroleum, they must then apply for a petroleum mining permit before carrying out any mining activity. The process for this application includes further consultation with affected iwi and hapū. In addition, separate environmental approval would be required," she said in a press release.

The granting of the permit comes just weeks after Austrian oil giant OMV, which plans to leave New Zealand, announced it preparing to drill an appraisal well next year at a site 50 kilometres offshore from Taranaki where it discovered hydrocarbons in April 2020.

At the time it was reported that because of the March 2018 ban on offshore permits, if the well was developed, it would likely be the country’s last such find.

On Wednesday an independent board of inquiry approved Beach Energy Resources NZ (Kupe) Ltd marine consent applications to drill up to two development wells in the Kupe field in the Taranaki Basin.

Beach Energy must comply with a number of conditions, including a requirement to implement an environmental monitoring plan certified by the Environmental Protection Authority and ensuring that marine discharges do not exceed the maximum volume or mass specified for each harmful substance.

The offshore oil and gas exploration permitting ban remains in place for all applications made after November 2018.

The Block Offer 2020 tender for petroleum exploration permits was also launched on Tuesday. The release area is restricted to the onshore Taranaki region and covers 1565.5 square kilometres.